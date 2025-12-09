Armatus Dealer Uplift Announces Endorsement by NJ CAR

Armatus Dealer Uplift is pleased to announce that NJ CAR has chosen Armatus as an endorsed provider for retail warranty reimbursement services.

HUNT VALLEY, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armatus Dealer Uplift , the automotive industry’s leader in retail warranty reimbursement , is pleased to announce that the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers ( NJ CAR ) has chosen Armatus as an endorsed provider for retail warranty reimbursement services. This marks Armatus’ 27th state-dealer-association endorsement.“Armatus’ methodology consistently delivers maximum reimbursement,” noted Jordan Jankowski, Chief Operating Officer for Armatus. “27 state dealer associations endorse our approach because of the technological platform we’ve engineered, superior processes we offer and a team of professionals delivering precision and accuracy to more dealerships than any other provider. We look forward to contributing to the ongoing effort, educating New Jersey dealers and fighting for the fair reimbursement they’re entitled to.”Laura Perrotta, President of NJ CAR, also shared her excitement for the partnership. “Armatus participated in the process of consulting on the language of our new law (the Motor Vehicle Open Recall Notice and Fair Compensation Act) and has a clear understanding of New Jersey’s statutory framework. We are confident they will deliver exceptional value to our dealer members. The new law represents a significant step forward for New Jersey consumers and dealers, ensuring fair warranty reimbursement practices and greater transparency.”Along with NJ CAR President Laura Perrotta and her team, Jankowski presented at the NJ CAR Road Tour on the “Motor Vehicle Open Road Recall Notice and Fair Compensation Act” which was signed into law on September 11, 2025. This tour, held at three locations within the state, provided insights into the new law and answered questions from the dealers about its provisions.# # #About Armatus Dealer UpliftArmatus Dealer Uplift is the nation’s leading provider of retail warranty reimbursement submissions, having partnered with more than 7,500 dealerships to achieve more than 21,000 approved warranty parts and labor rate increases. The Maryland-based company is also endorsed/licensed by 27 state Automotive Dealer Associations nationwide and has been instrumental in consulting on retail reimbursement legislation in 21 states. Founded by a former Dealer Principal, Armatus was created specifically to assist dealerships in obtaining the reimbursement rates they are entitled to under state law. Armatus’ highly specialized process is built on data science, legal expertise, and operational precision, helping dealers optimize their warranty parts and labor rates. To learn more about Armatus Dealer Uplift, please call (888) 477-2228, email info@dealeruplift.com or visit https://www.dealeruplift.com/ About New Jersey Coalition of Automotive RetailersNJ CAR advocates on behalf of New Jersey’s $45.4B auto retail sector. The Coalition promotes public policies that ensure a fair and competitive marketplace, where the complex vehicle purchase process is made as simple and seamless as possible. New Jersey’s extensive network of 520+ neighborhood new car dealers represents a fiercely competitive marketplace, which keeps motorists safe by ensuring ready access to warranty and safety recall service. To learn more about New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, call 609-883-5056 or visit https://www.njcar.org/ Media Contacts:Brian HughesNew Jersey Coalition of Automotive RetailersDirect: 609-883-5056, Ext. 315bhughes@njcar.org

