Armatus Dealer Uplift Gains Momentum with New Endorsement from DATDA

HUNT VALLEY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armatus Dealer Uplift , the automotive industry’s leader in Retail Warranty Reimbursement , is pleased to announce that the Delaware Automobile and Truck Dealers' Association (DATDA) has endorsed Armatus as its provider for Retail Warranty Reimbursement services. This marks Armatus’ 27th state dealer association endorsement.“Armatus has a great history with the association; we consulted with DATDA on their very first Retail Warranty Reimbursement law, and we were involved in the revision that eliminated reasonableness as well. This is an exciting new chapter in our relationship,” states Joe Jankowski, Armatus’ Managing Member. Armatus is known for optimizing retail warranty rates for both parts and labor and their customers also enjoy the fastest turnaround time in the industry. DATDA members can look forward to working with a company that is regarded in the industry for delivering the very best customer experience.Travis Martz, DATDA’s Executive Director, is excited about this next step in the association’s partnership with Armatus as well. “We chose Armatus because they are the gold standard in Retail Warranty Reimbursement. Their technological platform, superior processes, and knowledgeable staff make the submission process flow smoothly for our dealers.”As of September 1, the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) took over the operation of DATDA’s management. This move marks a shift to a regionally oriented dealer association. Martz will handle the leadership of DATDA as well as remain in his position as MADA’s Vice President/General Counsel. MADA has set up a new email for Delaware members to contact them at de@mdauto.org. Armatus has been an endorsed provider of Retail Warranty Reimbursement services for MADA since 2014.# # #About Armatus Dealer UpliftArmatus Dealer Uplift is the nation’s leading provider of Retail Warranty Reimbursement submissions, having partnered with more than 7,500 dealerships to achieve more than 20,000 approved warranty parts and labor rate increases. The Maryland-based company is also exclusively endorsed/licensed by 27 state Automotive Dealer Associations nationwide and has been instrumental in consulting on retail reimbursement legislation in 21 states. Founded by a former Dealer Principal, Armatus was created specifically to assist dealerships in obtaining the warranty reimbursement rates they are entitled to under state law. Armatus’ highly specialized process is built on data science, legal expertise, and operational precision, helping dealers optimize their warranty parts and labor rates. To learn more about Armatus Dealer Uplift, please call (888) 477-2228, email info@dealeruplift.com or visit https://www.dealeruplift.com/ About Delaware Automobile and Truck Dealers' AssociationThe Delaware Automobile and Truck Dealers’ Association, Inc. (DATDA) is a statewide association, founded in 1920. Delaware’s new franchised dealers are primarily family-owned and operated businesses that have spanned generations. Our dealer members are committed to serving the many needs of the community, and they are involved in a myriad of civic and charitable organizations. To learn more about DATDA, please call (302) 376-7610, email de@mdauto.org, or visit https://datda.org/ Media Contacts:Travis MartzDelaware Automobile and Truck Dealers' AssociationDirect: 410-777-5494tmartz@mdauto.org

