Armatus Dealer Uplift Issues Playbook on Retail Warranty Reimbursement for Auto Dealers in South Dakota

Armatus' Playbook provides an in-depth look at the essential factors SD dealers should consider when selecting a vendor for retail warranty reimbursements.

Franchise dealerships are searching for guidance on securing optimal warranty reimbursement. Selecting the right partner for retail warranty reimbursement submissions can be a game-changer.” — Jordan Jankowski

HUNT VALLEY, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armatus Dealer Uplift, the automotive industry’s leader in retail warranty reimbursement , released its Dealer's Playbook - Winning BIG on Retail Warranty Reimbursement to automotive dealerships in South Dakota. The Playbook provides an in-depth look at the essential factors to consider when selecting a vendor, offering actionable insights to help franchise dealerships turn warranty reimbursement into a competitive advantage.“Franchise dealerships are searching for guidance on securing optimal warranty reimbursement,” explains Jordan Jankowski, Chief Operating Officer for Armatus. “Selecting the right partner for retail warranty reimbursement submissions can be a game-changer for dealerships. The right partner not only ensures compliance with state laws and manufacturer guidelines, but also optimizes reimbursement rates, directly impacting profitability. South Dakota is the first state in the Playbook series. Other states will follow.”Key Findings from the Dealer’s Playbook:1. Choosing a Specialized Vendor: Prioritize partners who specialize in retail warranty reimbursement and have deep knowledge of state laws and manufacturer requirements, ensuring that submissions are accurate, optimized, and compliant.2. Experience Matters: A vendor’s ability to optimize warranty reimbursement is directly tied to their understanding of real-world dealership operations and is staffed with professionals who have worked in dealerships. These unique insights are not easily attained in other environments.3. Speed Matters: Every day a warranty reimbursement submission is delayed, dealerships lose potential revenue. Multi-location dealerships may experience exponentially higher losses if submissions are not handled promptly. Fast and efficient processes require sufficient staffing and technology.4. A Data-Driven Approach: A strong vendor should leverage sophisticated data analysis to ensure optimized reimbursement rates. This requires analysis of each individual job on thousands of repair orders, retail pricing structures, marketing conditions and other important data to help make informed decisions.5. Customer Pay Analysis: Warranty reimbursement rates tied to customer pay rates. A vendor should go beyond just submissions and provide insights into how dealerships can optimize their pricing strategies.6. Manufacturer Relationships: Collaboration is key. A vendor’s approach to manufacturer relationships can make or break a reimbursement submission. Avoid vendors who adopt aggressive or adversarial tactics that damage long-term manufacturer relationships.7. Handling Manufacturer Resistance: An experienced vendor should have the expertise to overcome objections when a submission is challenged by the manufacturer.8. Legal Compliance: Warranty reimbursement laws vary significantly by state. A vendor must have in-depth legal knowledge to ensure submissions comply with all relevant statutes.9. Data Security: Dealerships must ensure that vendors are certified with their Dealer Management System (DMS) and follow strict data governance policies to protect consumer privacy.10. Transparent Pricing: Avoid pricing models that lack incentive for the vendor to complete the submission timely and seek an optimized rate. Performance-based pricing models are best at aligning vendor success with dealership success.# # #About Armatus Dealer UpliftArmatus Dealer Uplift is the nation’s leading provider of retail warranty reimbursement submissions, having partnered with more than 7,500 dealerships to achieve more than 20,000 approved warranty parts and labor rate increases. The Maryland-based company is also exclusively endorsed/licensed by 25 state Automotive Dealer Associations nationwide and has been instrumental in consulting on retail reimbursement legislation in 21 states. Founded by a former Dealer Principal, Armatus was created specifically to assist dealerships in obtaining the reimbursement rates they are entitled to under state law. Armatus’ highly specialized process is built on data science, legal expertise, and operational precision, helping dealers optimize their warranty parts and labor rates. To learn more about Armatus Dealer Uplift, please call (866)-540-5972, email info@dealeruplift.com or visit https://www.dealeruplift.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.