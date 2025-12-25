OnSong Releases Groundbreaking New OnSong 2026 App Update

The new OnSong 2026 update includes powerful, game-changing features for working musicians and performers of all types OnSong Charts is a service launched in conjunction with OnSong 2026 that provides access to over 1,000 hand-scribed, OnSong-optimized chord charts OnSong is a music app company based in Mechanicsburg, PA

The new OnSong 2026 update equips working musicians with tools to make their performances and preparation more powerful and efficient than ever before.

Transpose any file instantly on the fly. Find the perfect key and then tune your instruments to it. Easily create custom setlists and song versions. All of this and so much more in OnSong 2026.” — Dakota Kibler, Chief Marketing Officer

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnSong, developer of the music industry’s leading chord chart application OnSong 2024, has released its latest app update: OnSong 2026 . Complete with revolutionary new features such as PDF chord chart transposition and styling, a tuner, a patent-pending Key Finder, and much more, OnSong 2026 builds upon the success of its previous versions to provide musicians with unrivaled simplicity and efficiency in preparing and performing their setlists.OnSong 2026 and all previous app versions were created and developed by OnSong’s founder and Chief Technical Officer, Jason Kichline. OnSong is a small company of just 5 full-time employees based in central Pennsylvania. Released in 2010 just weeks after Steve Jobs announced the very first iPad, OnSong’s app was among the first 2,000 apps launched on the App Store, and it is one of the only apps from that group that still remains available for purchase and use today.“It’s been nearly 2 years that we’ve been working on OnSong 2026, and we are really excited about all of the possibilities that it brings to the table,” says Dakota Kibler, OnSong’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We recognize that for every musician, there’s a different way to do music. OnSong 2026 empowers musicians and performers of all types to make their music their very own- whether through how it looks, how it’s performed, or most importantly, how it’s shared.”Since its inception, OnSong’s business model has been built off of intentionally listening to user feedback and developing highly requested features in response to demand. OnSong 2026 exemplifies this attitude to the fullest extent. While older app versions allowed users to transpose and stylize chord charts derived from plain text files, PDF chord chart transposition and styling was previously more limited. Additionally, prior to OnSong 2026, there was less functionality within the app to assist users with key detection both instrumentally and vocally. But after receiving input from users, the OnSong team implemented solutions to these components in OnSong 2026 via introducing a redesigned transposition/stylization engine, a tuner, and a Key Finder tool that automatically detects the ideal song key for singers- all from just one app.This is just scratching the surface of OnSong 2026’s state-of-the-art power, flexibility, and innovation. OnSong encourages both current and prospective users to visit onsongapp.com/releases/2026/ to learn more about the OnSong 2026 update and how it transforms their music, their performances, and their world.You can also get started with 50% off an OnSong 2026 membership today at onsongapp.com/+/onsong2026

