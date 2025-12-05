30 Years and still producing World Class Results - The Results of the 2025 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards

Home Hill Landslide Pinot 2024 & Pike and Joyce Ceder Riesling 2025 - Red Wine and White Wine of the 2025 Boutique Wine Awards

Celebrating its 30th year, this prestigious event received 630 entries from across Australia & New Zealand and has been hailed a massive success yet again.

Despite tough conditions in the wine industry, the quality of wines was at an all time high! What a great way to acknowledge 30 years of supporting the small winemakers of Australia & New Zealand!” — Ross Anderson, Director - Boutique Wine Awards

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards have come to a close, and despite the incredibly tough trading conditions, the results once again show just how incredibly strong the small winemakers of Australia & New Zealand are. Established in 1996 and celebrating its 30th year, this prestigious event received 630 entries from all corners of Australia & New Zealand. With 17 classes judged by 10 of the countries' very best wine minds and chaired by Toni Paterson MW, this year's awards have been hailed as a huge success despite tricky market conditions.The Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards is a highly anticipated event in the wine industry, recognizing and celebrating the best boutique wines from these two countries. A boutique winery is defined as crushing 250 tonne or less and being independently owned and operated. This year's competition was fierce, with a diverse range of entries from established wineries to up-and-coming boutique producers. The judging panel, made up of 10 of Australia's leading winemakers, sommeliers and wine writers, had the difficult task of selecting the best wines in each of the 17 classes.The overall caliber of entries received was incredibly high, and the winners are nothing short of exceptional. The competition was fierce, and the judges had their work cut out for them. However, with the expertise of the 10 best wine minds in the country and the leadership of Toni Paterson MW, the awards have been hailed as a huge success. This year's winners represent the very best of the boutique wine industry in Australia and New Zealand, and their success is a testament to their dedication and passion for producing exceptional wines.Congratulations to Home Hill Landslide Pinot Noir 2024 from the Huon Valley in Tasmania - Wine of Show, Pinot Noir Trophy Winner, Red Wine of Show & Estate Grown & Produced Trophy.Congratulations to Pike and Joyce Wines Ceder Riesling 2025 from the Adelaide Hills in South Australia - White Wine of Show and Riesling Trophy Winner.Full list of Trophy Winners for 2024:White & Rose Wines:Soumah Crescent Moon Méthode Traditionnelle Sparkling 2020, Yarra Valley VictoriaPike and Joyce Wines Ceder Riesling 2025, Adelaide Hills South AustraliaKrinklewood Estate Semillon 2025, Hunter Valley New South WalesRoje Estates Firetail Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Margaret River Western AustraliaHamelin Bay Wines Chardonnay 2024, Margaret River Western AustraliaCloak & Dagger Pinot Grigio 2024, King Valley VictoriaFirst Ridge Wines Vermentino 2025, Mudgee New South WalesFour Hawk Day Marlborough Pinot Noir Rose 2025, Marlborough New ZealandRed & Dessert Wines:Purple Hands Wines Planta Circa Ancestor Vine Grenache 2024, Barossa Valley South AustraliaHome Hill Landslide Pinot Noir 2024, Huon Valley TasmaniaColiban Glen Vineyard Raeburns Farm Reserve Shiraz 2023, Heathcote VictoriaMandoon Estate Old Vine Shiraz 2023, Margaret River Western AustraliaPatrick of Coonawarra Méthode Eucalypt ED.03 Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Coonawarra South AustraliaPrecious Little Nero d'Avola 2024, Multi-Regional South AustraliaPrecious Little Gamay 2025, Multi-Regional South AustraliaWoody Nook Wines Single Vineyard BDX 2023, Margaret River Western AustraliaScarpantoni Estate Black Label GSM 2025, McLaren Vale South AustraliaJones Winery & Vineyard Classic Rutherglen Muscat NV, Rutherglen VictoriaThe 2025 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards have once again proven to be a highlight of the wine industry, showcasing the incredible talent and quality of boutique wineries in these two countries. Congratulations to all the winners, and a special thank you to the judges, stewards and organizers for making this year's awards a resounding success. Cheers to another year of exceptional boutique wines from Australia and New Zealand!The full set of results can be downloaded in PDF format HERE . All results are live on the Boutique Wine Awards Website For more information, images or interviews, please contact:

