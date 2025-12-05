30 Years and still producing World Class Results - The Results of the 2025 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards
Celebrating its 30th year, this prestigious event received 630 entries from across Australia & New Zealand and has been hailed a massive success yet again.
The Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards is a highly anticipated event in the wine industry, recognizing and celebrating the best boutique wines from these two countries. A boutique winery is defined as crushing 250 tonne or less and being independently owned and operated. This year's competition was fierce, with a diverse range of entries from established wineries to up-and-coming boutique producers. The judging panel, made up of 10 of Australia's leading winemakers, sommeliers and wine writers, had the difficult task of selecting the best wines in each of the 17 classes.
The overall caliber of entries received was incredibly high, and the winners are nothing short of exceptional. The competition was fierce, and the judges had their work cut out for them. However, with the expertise of the 10 best wine minds in the country and the leadership of Toni Paterson MW, the awards have been hailed as a huge success. This year's winners represent the very best of the boutique wine industry in Australia and New Zealand, and their success is a testament to their dedication and passion for producing exceptional wines.
Congratulations to Home Hill Landslide Pinot Noir 2024 from the Huon Valley in Tasmania - Wine of Show, Pinot Noir Trophy Winner, Red Wine of Show & Estate Grown & Produced Trophy.
Congratulations to Pike and Joyce Wines Ceder Riesling 2025 from the Adelaide Hills in South Australia - White Wine of Show and Riesling Trophy Winner.
Full list of Trophy Winners for 2024:
White & Rose Wines:
Soumah Crescent Moon Méthode Traditionnelle Sparkling 2020, Yarra Valley Victoria
Pike and Joyce Wines Ceder Riesling 2025, Adelaide Hills South Australia
Krinklewood Estate Semillon 2025, Hunter Valley New South Wales
Roje Estates Firetail Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Margaret River Western Australia
Hamelin Bay Wines Chardonnay 2024, Margaret River Western Australia
Cloak & Dagger Pinot Grigio 2024, King Valley Victoria
First Ridge Wines Vermentino 2025, Mudgee New South Wales
Four Hawk Day Marlborough Pinot Noir Rose 2025, Marlborough New Zealand
Red & Dessert Wines:
Purple Hands Wines Planta Circa Ancestor Vine Grenache 2024, Barossa Valley South Australia
Home Hill Landslide Pinot Noir 2024, Huon Valley Tasmania
Coliban Glen Vineyard Raeburns Farm Reserve Shiraz 2023, Heathcote Victoria
Mandoon Estate Old Vine Shiraz 2023, Margaret River Western Australia
Patrick of Coonawarra Méthode Eucalypt ED.03 Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Coonawarra South Australia
Precious Little Nero d'Avola 2024, Multi-Regional South Australia
Precious Little Gamay 2025, Multi-Regional South Australia
Woody Nook Wines Single Vineyard BDX 2023, Margaret River Western Australia
Scarpantoni Estate Black Label GSM 2025, McLaren Vale South Australia
Jones Winery & Vineyard Classic Rutherglen Muscat NV, Rutherglen Victoria
The 2025 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards have once again proven to be a highlight of the wine industry, showcasing the incredible talent and quality of boutique wineries in these two countries. Congratulations to all the winners, and a special thank you to the judges, stewards and organizers for making this year's awards a resounding success. Cheers to another year of exceptional boutique wines from Australia and New Zealand!
The full set of results can be downloaded in PDF format HERE. All results are live on the Boutique Wine Awards Website.
For more information, images or interviews, please contact:
Ross Anderson
Boutique Wine Awards
+61 431 512 979
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.