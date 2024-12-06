Announcing the Incredible Results from the 2024 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards

2024 Boutique Wine Awards Wines of Show - Bream Creek Reserve Pinot Noir 2023 & Hamelin Bay Chardonnay 2023 ANZ Boutique Wine Awards 2024 Red Trophy Winners ANZ Boutique Wine Awards 2024 White Trophy Winners

Celebrating its 29th year, this prestigious event received 815 entries from across Australia & New Zealand and has been hailed as the best awards to date.

Wine quality was exceptional! Add in the best possible combination of expert wine judges and a great back of house team underpinned by market leading Drinkme Digital tech, and we have a new benchmark” — Ross Anderson, Director - Boutique Wine Awards

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards have come to a close, and the results are nothing short of incredible. Established in 1996 and celebrating its 29th year, this prestigious event received 815 entries from all corners of Australia & New Zealand, making it the 3rd highest number of entries in the awards' history. With 18 classes judged by 10 of the countries' very best wine minds and chaired by Toni Paterson MW , this year's awards have been hailed as the best to date.The Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards is a highly anticipated event in the wine industry, recognizing and celebrating the best boutique wines from these two countries. A boutique winery is defined as crushing 250 tonne or less and being independently owned and operated. This year's competition was fierce, with a diverse range of entries from established wineries to up-and-coming boutique producers. The judging panel, made up of 10 of Australia's leading winemakers, sommeliers and wine writers, had the difficult task of selecting the best wines in each of the 18 classes.The overall caliber of entries received was without a doubt the highest ever seen, and the winners are nothing short of exceptional. With the 3rd highest number of entries ever recorded, the competition was fierce, and the judges had their work cut out for them. However, with the expertise of the 10 best wine minds in the country and the leadership of Toni Paterson MW, the awards have been hailed as the best to date. This year's winners represent the very best of the boutique wine industry in Australia and New Zealand, and their success is a testament to their dedication and passion for producing exceptional wines.Congratulations to Bream Creek Reserve Pinot Noir 2023 from Tasmanian - Wine of Show, Pinot Noir Trophy Winner, Red Wine of Show & Estate Grown & Produced Trophy.Congratulations to Hamelin Bay Chardonnay 2023 from Margaret River - White Wine of Show and Chardonnay Trophy Winner.Full list of Trophy Winners for 2024:White & Rose Wines:Rahona Valley Abel Vintage Cuvee Sparkling 2019, Pipers River TasmaniaErin Eyes Wines Emerald Isle Riesling 2024, Clare Valley South AustraliaCoolangatta Estate Wollstonecraft Semillon 2017, Shoalhaven Coast New South WalesCaythorpe Family Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Marlborough New ZealandHamelin Bay Wines Chardonnay 2023, Margaret River Western AustraliaFour Hawk Day Pinot Gris 2024, Marlborough New ZealandKrinklewood Estate Estate Verdelho 2024, Hunter Valley New South WalesHahndorf Hill Brother Nature White Field Blend 2024, Adelaide Hills South AustraliaGrace Farm Shiraz Grenache Rose 2024, Margaret River Western AustraliaRed & Dessert Wines:Purple Hands Wines Barossa Valley Old Vine Grenache 2023, Barossa Valley South AustraliaBream Creek Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir 2023, Coal River Valley TasmaniaBendooley Estate Shiraz 2023, Southern Highlands New South WalesHamelin Bay Wines Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Margaret River Western AustraliaPurple Hands Wines After Five Wine Co Aglianico 2022, Barossa Valley South AustraliaFernfield Wines The Old River Red Mencia 2023, Eden Valley South AustraliaWindance Estate Cabernet Merlot 2023, Margaret River Western AustraliaSapling Yard The Extrovert 2023, Canberra District Australian Capital TerritoryStanton & Killeen Classic Muscat NV, Rutherglen VictoriaThe 2024 Australian & New Zealand Boutique Wine Awards have once again proven to be a highlight of the wine industry, showcasing the incredible talent and quality of boutique wineries in these two countries. Congratulations to all the winners, and a special thank you to the judges, stewards and organizers for making this year's awards a resounding success. Cheers to another year of exceptional boutique wines from Australia and New Zealand!The full set of results can be downloaded in PDF format HERE For more information, images or interviews, please contact:

About the Boutique Wine Awards

