Global Fine Wine Challenge 2025. Australia, New Zealand & South Africa impress across the board

The Team behind the 2025 Challenge Bordeaux Blends awaiting their time to shine A flight of Rieslings poured at the 2025 Global Fine Wine Challenge

The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2025 results show impressive wins for Australia, New Zealand & South Africa - collectively winning 18 of the 19 classes.

This challenge is a pleasure to judge and any eye-opener for the fine wines from countries other than one’s own. It’s a great consumer guide too as it’s arguably the fairest wine competition of all.” — Huon Hooke - Australian Judge

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2025 have been released today (26 September), revealing yet another dominating performance from the southern hemisphere nations - Australia, New Zealand & South Africa.Australia, Once again under Huon Hooke’s nominations was in imposing form with an impressive haul of 8 Trophies, 8 Runner-up Double Golds, 14 Double Golds and 20 Gold Medals. Trophies were awarded to Brown Brothers Patricia Brut Sparkling Pinot Noir Chardonnay 2018, Haddow & Dineen Grain of Truth Pinot Gris 2024, Bimbadgen Estate Palmers Lane Semillon 2014, Ten Minutes by Tractor McCutcheon Pinot Noir 2022, Eisenstone Greenock SR801 Shiraz 2022, Lake Breeze Wines Malbec 2022, Yalumba The Caley Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2019 and Campbells Wines Merchant Prince Rare Rutherglen Muscat NV. Australia also secured the Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show with Ten Minutes by Tractor McCutcheon Pinot Noir 2022 - the top award for the 2025 challenge.Canada, under Christopher Waters nominations secured 1 Trophy, 4 Runner-up Double Golds, 10 Double Golds and 11 Gold medals. Trophy was awarded to Mission Hill Family Estate Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc 2022, a wine already on the honours list with Trophy wins in previous years. Runner-Up Double Golds were awarded to Martin's Lane Winery Naramata Ranch Riesling 2022, CheckMate Artisanal Winery Opening Gambit Merlot 2022, Fort Berens Estate Winery Reserve Cabernet Franc 2022 & Moon Curser Vineyards Malbec 2022.New Zealand, Jane Skilton MW’s nominations were in fine form once again, especially in the white wine classes, with 5 Trophies, 4 Runner-up Double Golds, 14 Double Golds and 21 Gold Medals. Trophies were awarded to Greystone Organic Riesling 2024, Yealands Estate Wines Single Vineyard Albarino 2024, Lake Chalice Wines Plume Sauvignon Blanc 2024, The Landing Chardonnay 2022 and Palliser Estate Pinot Noir Rose 2024. Greystone Organic Riesling 2024 also took out White wine of show.South Africa, under Michael Fridjhon’s nominations showed once again how exciting the South African wine scene is. South Africa secured 5 Trophies, 4 Runner-up Double Golds, 10 Double Golds and 16 Gold Medals. Trophies were awarded to Tokara Main Directors Reserve White Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2022 & Donkiesbaai Grenache Noir 2023 (both trophy winners in 2023), Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate Amalie Merlot 2023, Delaire Graff Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 & Babylonstoren Nebukadnesar Bordeaux Blend 2022.Judging took place over four days in Sydney in mid August, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 520 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 19 Class winners.Established in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World’s unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Jane Skilton MW (New Zealand) & Anthony Mueller (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 19 classes. The 2025 Challenge was judged blind by Jane Skilton MW, Huon Hooke Christopher Waters & Andrea Pritzker MW. The GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.Visit globalfine.wine for a full list of winners.

