The 7 Universal Laws Expands Worldwide — International Bestseller Now Available on Audible

The 7 Universal Law

This achievement reflects how many people are ready to look beyond surface-level fixes and into the deeper symmetry of life.” — Monica Ion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica Ion and Stefan Irimia’s groundbreaking book, The 7 Universal Laws, has reached international bestseller status across Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and Kobo, selling more than 10,000 print and ebook copies in its first week. And now, they celebrate the launch of its audiobook edition, now available on Audible, marks another milestone in the book’s growing global impact.What began as a framework for Monica’s one-on-one work with clients has evolved into a body of work that resonates with readers around the world. The 7 Universal Laws offers a practical roadmap for dissolving emotional charges, breaking recurring cycles, and aligning with the deeper order of life through these principles:- The Law of Duality – why opposites aren’t enemies, but pairs.- The Law of Reflection – how the outer world reveals what’s within.- The Law of Transformation – why nothing is ever lost, only transformed.- The Law of Synchronicity – how support and challenge are always present together.- The Law of Eristic Escalation – why conflicts grow louder when you suppress them.- The Law of Order – how your results reflect your inner structure.- The Law of Fractals – why the way you do one thing is the way you do everything.“This achievement isn’t only about numbers,” said Monica Ion. “It reflects how many people are ready to look beyond surface-level fixes and into the deeper symmetry of life. Every challenge carries both support and difficulty. When you can see both, you come back to yourself.”Drawing on more than 15,000 hours of client work, Monica and Stefan distilled seven universal principles that govern human perception and transformation. Their message is simple yet profound: breakthroughs are not random; they follow predictable patterns once you align with life’s underlying structure.Unlike “quick fix” approaches, The 7 Universal Laws invites readers to apply these teachings in real time — at work, in relationships, and in moments of inner conflict. It speaks directly to entrepreneurs, executives, and individuals who have invested deeply in self-mastery and are ready to live with clarity and alignment.The release of the audiobook on Audible brings the book’s message to an even wider audience, making it accessible to those who prefer learning through reflection and listening.The 7 Universal Laws is now available worldwide in print, ebook, and audiobook editions on Amazon: https://the7universallaws.com Monica Ion, Founder of the School of Universal Laws and FTP Methodology, has dedicated over 15,000 hours to supporting entrepreneurs achieve exponential growth. With degrees in Psychology and Sociology and a background in math and science, she developed a breakthrough framework using the 7 Universal Laws. Named Romania’s #1 coach, she co-founded Inspired Life Circle and has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, CNN, and more.Stefan Irimia is a researcher, writer, and seasoned entrepreneur in the education space. With a background in primary education and a Master’s in Theology, he brings clarity and grounded insight to complex spiritual principles. His work bridges science, spirituality, and psychology—guiding readers toward self-mastery in different areas of their lives. Stefan believes that pain + reflection = progress. He has applied the universal laws over tens of thousands of hours, building multiple businesses that reached top national and international rankings.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:Press Contact: Blair Kaplan VenablesEmail: blair@blairkaplan.ca / media@inspired.cxPhone: 604-838-4234

