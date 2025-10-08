Breakthrough Oral Cancer Course Now Live

Join Dr. Parul Dua Makkar’s complimentary webinar on Tuesday, October 29, 2025

From early detection to survivorship, this CE-accredited course arms healthcare professionals with the tools to save lives

If we can train more providers to recognize early warning signs and collaborate across specialties, we can save lives. This course allows anyone, anywhere, to access this knowledge right now.” — Dr. Parul Dua Makkar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oral cancer continues to be one of the deadliest yet most overlooked cancers, largely due to late detection and gaps in interdisciplinary care. Oral cancer cases are projected to reach 600,000 by 2045. A revolutionary solution is now here: “Comprehensive Oral Cancer Care: From Diagnosis to Survivorship,” a fully self-paced, asynchronous virtual course that healthcare professionals can begin immediately.Developed by Dr. Parul Dua Makkar , dentist, speaker, advocate, and author, this course is designed to arm dentists, physicians, oncologists, ER professionals, nurses, and allied health providers with the tools they need to detect oral cancer earlier, intervene more effectively, and improve survival rates worldwide.This isn’t a one-time seminar or passive lecture series. The program comprises 11 robust modules that participants can complete at their own pace, making it practical for busy healthcare professionals. Each module integrates:- Early Detection & Screening – Step-by-step mastery of the latest techniques- Documentation & Diagnosis – How to properly record lesions and red flags- Oral-Systemic Links – Understanding the mouth-body connection- Treatment & Survivorship – Tools for diet, wound care, burn care, and exercise- Mental Health & Grief – Addressing the emotional impact on patients and providers- Emerging Risks – What every professional must know about HPV, vaping, and moreCase studies, expert insights, and practical strategies bring the material to life. Upon completion, participants earn CE credits and a certificate, underscoring both their professional development and their dedication to patient care and survival.Dr. Makkar’s motivation is deeply personal. After losing her younger brother, Dr. Manu Dua, to oral cancer, she transformed her grief into advocacy. She authored Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua’s Survival Guide and has become a leading voice for oral cancer awareness, serving as a Wellness Ambassador for the American Dental Association and speaking at major medical and dental conferences.“Oral cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence,” said Dr. Makkar. “If we can train more providers to recognize early warning signs and collaborate across specialties, we can save lives. This course allows anyone, anywhere, to access this knowledge right now.”Enrollment Now Open:Format: 100% virtual, self-paced, asynchronousModules: 11 comprehensive lessonsCredits: CE credits + certificate of completionBonus: Free copy of Life Interrupted + exclusive course swag delivered by mailIf you want to learn how this course will help you save lives, join Dr. Parul Dua Makkar’s complimentary webinar on Tuesday, October 29, 2025: https://www.duagoodjob.com/webinar or register for the course and begin to save lives: https://www.duagoodjob.com About Dr. Parul Dua MakkarDr. Parul Dua Makkar is an oral cancer advocate, speaker, and multi-award-winning author. Her debut book, Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua’s Survival Guide, has been internationally celebrated for its unflinching honesty and compassionate guidance. Through her writing, speaking, and advocacy, Dr. Makkar continues to honor her brother’s memory and empower others facing grief, loss, and cancer journeys.

