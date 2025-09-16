Monica Ion and Stefan Irimia Launch New Book, The 7 Universal Laws

Monica Ion and The 7 Universal Laws

A book that serves as a practical roadmap for dissolving emotional charges, breaking cycles, and aligning with the deeper order of life.

This book is an invitation to see that life is not happening to you, but for you, and that even the most confronting moments are part of a deeper symmetry guiding you back to yourself.” — Monica Ion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 15,000 hours working one-on-one with clients, award-winning transformational expert Monica Ion has identified the deeper framework behind how people think, feel, and act. Together with co-author Stefan Irimia, she now brings these discoveries to the public in their new book, The 7 Universal Laws This book is a practical guide to the unseen forces shaping every human life. Earning degrees in Psychology and Sociology, combined with a background in math and science, Monica discovered The 7 Universal Laws, a framework that makes client breakthroughs predictable and repeatable:1. The Law of Duality – why opposites aren’t enemies, but pairs.2. The Law of Reflection – how the outer world reveals what’s within.3. The Law of Transformation – why nothing is ever lost, only transformed.4. The Law of Synchronicity – how support and challenge are always present together.5. The Law of Eristic Escalation – why conflicts grow louder when you suppress them.6. The Law of Order – how your results reflect your inner structure.7. The Law of Fractals – why the way you do one thing is the way you do everything.The 7 Universal Laws emphasize practical application in daily life. It shows readers how to dissolve emotional charges, resolve recurring challenges, and move from resistance to inspiration, not by pushing harder, but by aligning with the deeper order already present in life.“You can only manifest up to the level of order you hold inside. This book is an invitation to see that life is not happening to you, but for you, and that even the most confronting moments are part of a deeper symmetry guiding you back to yourself.” — Monica IonThe 7 Universal Laws is written for entrepreneurs, upper management, business leaders and individuals who want more from their lives. This book is for individuals who have read the books, journaled through the nights, invested in therapy and coaching, and yet still feel caught in repeating cycles. It offers clarity in the chaos and a path forward when “aha” moments haven’t translated into real change.The 7 Universal Laws is now available worldwide in print, ebook, and audiobook editions on Amazon: https://the7universallaws.com Monica Ion, Founder of the School of Universal Laws and FTP Methodology, has dedicated over 15,000 hours to supporting entrepreneurs achieve exponential growth. With degrees in Psychology and Sociology and a background in math and science, she developed a breakthrough framework using the 7 Universal Laws. Named Romania’s #1 coach, she co-founded Inspired Life Circle and has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, CNN, and more.Stefan Irimia is a researcher, writer, and seasoned entrepreneur in the education space. With a background in primary education and a Master’s in Theology, he brings clarity and grounded insight to complex spiritual principles. His work bridges science, spirituality, and psychology—guiding readers toward self-mastery in different areas of their lives. Stefan believes that pain + reflection = progress. He has applied the universal laws over tens of thousands of hours, building multiple businesses that reached top national and international rankings.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:Press Contact: Blair Kaplan VenablesEmail: media@inspired.cx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.