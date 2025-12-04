The Pickled Beet Announces New Partnership with NextGeneration Nutrition

Chef Elizabeth Willard

The Two Miami-Based Companies Provide a One-Stop Shop for Clients’ Wellness

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces their new partnership with NextGeneration Nutrition, a Miami-based wellness practice that through functional testing and personalized, root-cause nutrition plans, helps clients heal from the inside out.

“We are excited to partner with NextGeneration Nutrition ” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “Their approach to promoting wellness aligns with ours -- using food as medicine to enable our clients to live their best lives through food tailored to their individual needs and preferences."



The Pickled Beet will create meals for NextGeneration Nutrition clients to accommodate any diet or lifestyle, helping their clients heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions. NextGeneration Nutrition is one of many organizations The Pickled Beet has partnered with in the health and wellness space.

“Partnering with The Pickled Beet allows us to better support our patients by turning their nutrition plans into real, practical meals that fit their unique needs,” says Jessica Mantell, Founder of NextGeneration Nutrition. “Their chefs work directly with us dietitians to create meals aligned with each client’s goals—whether that means low FODMAP, gluten-free, allergy-friendly, or tailored to specific sensitivities. It’s a one-stop, trusted solution that helps our clients stay consistent, nourished, and confident in the food they’re eating.”

About The Pickled Beet

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Private Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning culinary company, sets a new standard for gourmet chef services. For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been offering an elevated culinary experience that fits each client’s personal needs and lifestyle. Their services allow clients to focus on what’s most important in life through tailored, freshly prepared 100% organic meals, delivered right to their home, office, or private jet.

Each hand-crafted meal is uniquely prepared to nourish, heal, and make the “everyday” more enjoyable. Whether a client’s goal is to heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions, The Pickled Beet is there to guide them on their mission to live their very best life. Dishes start with whole, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers, fish caught by local South Florida fishermen, and grass-fed beef and lamb flown in from small American family ranches.

The Pickled Beet and their clientele have uncompromising standards and high expectations - that’s why their professional chefs prepare everything customized for each client – for every private flight, menu and meal, personal chef experience, event, and catering service. From celebrities and athletes, to CEOs, business owners, and busy families, The Pickled Beet offers unparalleled service for every type of special dietary and lifestyle need, eating style and taste preference.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach. For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

About NextGeneration Nutrition

NextGeneration Nutrition was founded in 2019 by licensed dietitian and Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) Jessica Mantell. This Miami-based practice offers both virtual and in-person care. Through functional testing and personalized, root-cause nutrition plans, our team helps clients heal from the inside out. With a strong focus on gut health, hormone balance, and the connection between digestion and mental well-being, we provide science-backed support to boost energy and improve overall quality of life. Whether someone is navigating complex symptoms or simply looking to optimize their health, we guide them with clarity, compassion, and expert care every step of the way. For more information visit: https://myngnutrition.com/

