Geary Reid Changed career path from Agriculture science to Accountancy – Featured by CB Herald news outlet
Geary Reid: Changed from Agriculture science to Accountancy career
Through this feature, Geary Reid provided readers with some details of why he changed his career path. More than that, he also alluded to the fact that his new career choice has provided him great global and internation achievements and recognitions.
While Geary Reid possess a Professional Accountancy certificate with ACCA, he is seen by many people, as a man well accomplished leader in many other areas.
Today, he is an author of 104 non fiction books. He uses his accountancy and strategic management wisdom to help people and organizations to grow. Not being self with the wisdom he gained, he voluntarily makes deliberate efforts to share his wisdom others, so that they will become better. His books are powerful information sources to help many people to gain technical and practical wisdom, on many subject matters. In addition, he is a licensed ministry of the gospel, and he shares the good news with people on a regular basis.
🔗 Read the full feature: https://usawire.com/geary-reid-shifted-his-study-career-from-agriculture-science/
All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid), the website (www.ReidnLean.com), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: ReidGPI@yahoo.com, and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.
GEARY REID
REID'S LEARNING INSTITUTE AND BUSINESS CONSULTANCY
+592 645 2240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.