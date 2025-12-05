Geary Reid Changed career path from Agriculture science to Accountancy – Featured by CB Herald news outlet

Geary Reid at the book launch in January 2025 - 3

Geary Reid: Changed from Agriculture science to Accountancy career

Read Today and Become better Tomorrow”
— Geary Reid
GUYANA, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within recent times, the rapid progress of Geary Reid has captured the attention of many International news agencies. The editorial team of CB Herald.com, through Ray Johnson, the senior editor, reached out to him and requested to feature the story of how Geary Reid changed his career study career from Agriculture Science to Accountancy.
Through this feature, Geary Reid provided readers with some details of why he changed his career path. More than that, he also alluded to the fact that his new career choice has provided him great global and internation achievements and recognitions.
While Geary Reid possess a Professional Accountancy certificate with ACCA, he is seen by many people, as a man well accomplished leader in many other areas.
Today, he is an author of 104 non fiction books. He uses his accountancy and strategic management wisdom to help people and organizations to grow. Not being self with the wisdom he gained, he voluntarily makes deliberate efforts to share his wisdom others, so that they will become better. His books are powerful information sources to help many people to gain technical and practical wisdom, on many subject matters. In addition, he is a licensed ministry of the gospel, and he shares the good news with people on a regular basis.

🔗 Read the full feature: https://usawire.com/geary-reid-shifted-his-study-career-from-agriculture-science/

All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid), the website (www.ReidnLean.com), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: ReidGPI@yahoo.com, and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.

GEARY REID
REID'S LEARNING INSTITUTE AND BUSINESS CONSULTANCY
+592 645 2240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Geary Reid Changed career path from Agriculture science to Accountancy – Featured by CB Herald news outlet

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Politics, Religion, Telecommunications, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
GEARY REID
REID'S LEARNING INSTITUTE AND BUSINESS CONSULTANCY
+592 645 2240
Company/Organization
REID'S LEARNING INSTITUTE AND BUSINESS CONSULTANCY
199 KURU - KURURU, SOESDYKE
LINDEN HIGHWAY, 40117
Guyana
+592 683 0448
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy was established by Geary Reid and family. The organization was registered as a business in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on 2nd January 2020 and is located at 199 Kuru – Kururu, Soesdyke Linden Highway, Guyana, South America. The organization’s official email address is info@reidnLearn.com and our website is www.reidnlearn.com. We are a sole trader organization that envisages future employment opportunities for other persons who will aid us in meeting our stakeholders’ needs and the inevitable growth of this new organization. Reid N Learn is a profit centre of Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy. The organization’s office hours are Monday to Friday from 08:00 hrs to 16:30 hrs (Eastern Caribbean Time). However, since many interactions will be done online, stakeholders may be able to communicate with employees of the organization besides the working hours. The organization intends to provide its products and services throughout the world, wherever customer needs exist, based upon its capabilities. Our primary function is to offer a wide range of literary products and consultancy services to customers all across the world. Our main products are books (Paperback, eBook, Audiobook), while our main service is consultancy for several business areas, including, but not limited to, Financial Management, Information System Management, Marketing Management, Strategic Management, Human Resources Management and Leadership. More so, additional learning opportunities will be provided through schooling, lecturing and seminars. Our additional services will be extended to religious organisations (believers) and will include lectures, training etc., in Stewardship, Christian Prosperity, Leadership and servanthood, Church attendance and involvement, Evangelism, and Worship. Wherever the need may arise to seek external assistance for some additional services, same will be considered, with the full agreement of the client.

http://www.reidnlearn.com/

More From This Author
Geary Reid Changed career path from Agriculture science to Accountancy – Featured by CB Herald news outlet
Seven of Author Geary Reid books into the Finalist for Kingdom Books Awards 2025
Parenting & Family category at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards – Geary Reid
View All Stories From This Author