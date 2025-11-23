Parenting & Family category at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards – Geary Reid

Geary Reid at the International Impact Book Awards 2025 with Nim Staton

Geary Reid and the audience at his book launch in January 2025

"Read Today and Become Better Tomorrow"
— Geary Reid
EAST BANK DEMERARA, GUYANA, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting News from ReidnLearn
Good afternoon, wonderful community.
We’re pleased to share that our founder's book, "Parenting: Not an Easy Job", was selected as a finalist in the Parenting/Family category at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards.
While we didn’t win the Author of the Year title, being named a finalist is a significant achievement. Thousands of books were submitted, and only a few hundred made it to the final round. It was an honor to be recognized among talented authors from many countries at the Hollywood Gala Award Ceremony.
Thank you all for your support and prayers throughout this journey. Your encouragement means a great deal.
We’re already looking forward to submitting another book next year.

🔗 Read the full feature: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02SVVt9TQyQYii3LSv84PqFrDoSuA9HhhE3HcmRXzM5xQQsWoJPFocDbjbK5Ljr1vAl&id=61562803692986

All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid), the website (www.ReidnLean.com), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: info@reidnlearn.com, and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.

