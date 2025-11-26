Seven of Author Geary Reid books into the Finalist for Kingdom Books Awards 2025

EAST BANK DEMERARA, GUYANA, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that Geary Reid has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 Kingdom Book Awards— a tremendous honor that recognizes his impact, excellence, and Kingdom influence through storytelling.
Kingdom Book Awards
Seven (7) of Geary Reid books have made it as a finalist in the following categories: Ministry, Restoration, Education, Business and Finance, Leadership, Media, and Health and Wellness.
This is a significant journey, since many authors submitted their books, but not all books after evaluations made their way to the finalist. At this stage, probably, Geary Reid may be the author with the most books into the 2025 Kingdom Book Awards ceremony which will be held in Pittsburgh, USA, for April 2026. This is a significant journey for Geary Reid, who is an author of 104 non fiction books.
Within recent times, many people and organizations have benefited from the wisdom contained in his books.
The books which Rev. Geary Reid submitted to Kingdom Books Awards fit into many of the awarding categories. This is a great testimony to the wide range of books he authored.
Since the evaluators have completed their assessment of each books submitted and identified which books made their way to the finalist, then people are now expected to vote for the books authored by various authors.
Every Vote Counts! https://form.jotform.com/253099031102042

On the night of 25th April 2026, the winners for the various awarding categories will be announced. Since seven of Geary Reid books made it into the finalist, then it is anticipated that he will be among the winners.

All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid), the website (www.ReidnLean.com), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: ReidGPI@yahoo.com, and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.

GEARY REID
REID'S LEARNING INSTITUTE AND BUSINESS CONSULTANCY
+592 645 2240
info@reidnlearn.com
Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy was established by Geary Reid and family. The organization was registered as a business in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on 2nd January 2020 and is located at 199 Kuru – Kururu, Soesdyke Linden Highway, Guyana, South America. The organization’s official email address is info@reidnLearn.com and our website is www.reidnlearn.com. We are a sole trader organization that envisages future employment opportunities for other persons who will aid us in meeting our stakeholders’ needs and the inevitable growth of this new organization. Reid N Learn is a profit centre of Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy. The organization’s office hours are Monday to Friday from 08:00 hrs to 16:30 hrs (Eastern Caribbean Time). However, since many interactions will be done online, stakeholders may be able to communicate with employees of the organization besides the working hours. The organization intends to provide its products and services throughout the world, wherever customer needs exist, based upon its capabilities. Our primary function is to offer a wide range of literary products and consultancy services to customers all across the world. Our main products are books (Paperback, eBook, Audiobook), while our main service is consultancy for several business areas, including, but not limited to, Financial Management, Information System Management, Marketing Management, Strategic Management, Human Resources Management and Leadership. More so, additional learning opportunities will be provided through schooling, lecturing and seminars. Our additional services will be extended to religious organisations (believers) and will include lectures, training etc., in Stewardship, Christian Prosperity, Leadership and servanthood, Church attendance and involvement, Evangelism, and Worship. Wherever the need may arise to seek external assistance for some additional services, same will be considered, with the full agreement of the client.

