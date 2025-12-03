Business Reporter: Turning PDFs into interactive, trackable content

How digital flipbooks enhance customer engagement and generate actionable insights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, digital flipbook creator platform Flipsnack talks about how replacing printed marketing collateral, such as brochures, catalogues, PDFs and sales decks with interactive content can boost engagement and contribute to measuring marketing performance. Marketing teams have long measured everything from ad performance to lead quality, yet a crucial part of the customer journey has remained invisible: the performance of sales decks, brochures and client-facing documents. Once shared, traditional formats like PDFs and slide presentations disappear into inboxes, leaving no insight into what prospects engage with or what messages resonate. A new wave of interactive content is changing that reality, transforming static collateral into measurable, dynamic assets.Interactive brochures and presentations allow companies to deliver richer experiences while capturing precise behavioural data. Instead of passively sharing information, teams can now see how long prospects engage, which sections attract the most attention and where interest drops off. This shift delivers measurable improvements in engagement, with interactive formats delivering dramatically higher viewing times and deeper exploration of product details compared to static files. Beyond better engagement, the ability to track document-level performance creates powerful feedback loops. Marketing teams gain real-time insight into which messages work, enabling them to refine content faster, while sales teams receive intelligence on what prospects genuinely care about. As businesses increasingly look to link spend with outcomes, interactive content bridges a longstanding measurement gap.To learn about how Flipsnack’s clients have leveraged digital flipbooks, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FlipsnackFlipsnack is a tool anyone can use to turn basic online publications into stylish, digital flipbooks. Publishing through Flipsnack allows clients to add rich media to their catalogues: video, audio, online forms, shopping widgets, captions and more. The catalogues work on all types of devices, including smartphones and tablets, and they can be easily embedded into any website.

