IoT Tech Expo Global 2026 Announces Key Speakers and Technical Themes

IoT Tech Expo Global 2026 (4-5 Feb, London) brings 8,000+ tech leaders together to explore IoT strategies, connectivity, analytics and smart manufacturing.

UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechEx Events has announced its speaker lineup and technical themes for IoT Tech Expo Global 2026 , taking place 4-5 February 2026 at Olympia London. The event will equip CIOs, CTOs and senior IT leaders with the IoT strategies and technical guidance required to scale connected systems and drive data-led efficiency. Attracting more than 8,000 technology and business leaders, IoT Tech Expo Global is an event designed to bring together organisations driving complex IoT change.Featured SpeakersThe programme includes senior practitioners and IoT leaders from some of the world’s most innovative organisations, including:• Aqib Javed, Vice President of Backend Engineering, JPMorganChase & Co• Anca Lordanescu, VP Engineering, Store of the future, IKEA• Riccardo Picca, Senior Director, Global Digital Transformation and Business Excellence, Thermo Fisher Scientific• Michael Flannery, Global Head of Smart Manufacturing & Digital Transformation, Merck Life Science• Joshua Valdez, Director, Operations IT - Data, Analytics & AI, Digital Transformation, AstraZeneca• Nuno Afonso, Director IT Product Engineering and Electronic Operations, Philip Morris International• Nicolás Torralba, National Director of Technology and Innovation, Airbus Helicopters• Fiona Treacy, Managing Director Industrial Automation, Analog Devices• Pedro Fonseca, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, Saint-Gobain• Hristo Balabanov, Digital Platform Manager Connected Drinks Equipment, Coca-Cola HBC• Nasar Jockey, Digital Manufacturing Specialist, Rolls-Royce• Paolo Campajola, Lead Solution Architecture for Connected Vehicles, Stellantis• Mohamed Abdelmawla, Senior Director, Head of Security Software IP, NXP Semiconductors• Hugh Breslin, Principal Engineer, Microchip Technology Inc.Through keynotes, deep-dive technical sessions and panel discussions, attendees will learn how to build scalable, secure and future-ready IoT ecosystems.Key Conference ThemesThe conference agenda is built around the priorities shaping enterprise technology in 2026, including:• Data-driven operations and intelligent decision-making across industrial environments• Edge-first architectures for real-time processing and system optimisation• Next-generation IoT connectivity (5G, LPWAN, satellite) and scalable infrastructure• Embedded intelligence and low-power device design for resilient IoT hardware• Predictive maintenance and asset performance optimisation in smart manufacturing• Digital twins for modelling, simulation and lifecycle management• Secure-by-design approaches spanning devices, networks and cloud ecosystems• High-performance analytics and ML deployment across edge and embedded systemsAudience and Networking OpportunitiesIoT Tech Expo 2026 is tailored for CTOs, CIOs, Heads of IoT, engineering leaders, data specialists and senior technology decision-makers.. The event features over 200 technical sessions and workshops and 150 exhibitors, providing opportunities for peer benchmarking, hands-on exploration of connected technologies, and practical guidance for deploying and scaling enterprise IoT solutions.Registration & Media InformationTo learn more about attending, exhibiting, or partnering at TechEx Global 2026 , visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/global/ For media enquiries or press accreditation, contact: enquiries@iottechexpo.com

