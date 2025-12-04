Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026 Announces Key Speakers and Technical Themes

Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2025_2 Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2025_3 Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2025_4 Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2025_7

TechEx Events unveils speakers and themes for Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026, 4–5 Feb at Olympia London, for senior IT and security leaders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechEx Events has announced its speaker lineup and technical themes for Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026 , taking place 4–5 February 2026 at Olympia London. The event will convene senior IT, engineering, data, security, and transformation leaders across seven co-located conferences, providing practical insights into enterprise-scale technology deployment and architecture.Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026 is part of TechEx Global , a major collocated conference showcasing the latest advancements in AI, Big Data, Cybersecurity, IoT, Digital Transformation, Intelligent Automation, Edge Computing, and Data Centre technologies. The event focuses on practical strategies, real-world implementations, and actionable solutions for technology leaders and IT professionals driving innovation and transformation across their organisations.Featured Speakers:The programme includes senior practitioners and technical leaders from organisations implementing complex, large-scale solutions, including:• Andy Piper, CISO, Barclays• Daria Catalui, CISO, Allianz• Daniel Cuthbert, Global Head of Research, Santander• Alex Gomez, VP, Global Head of IT Security, Risk and Compliance, The Adecco Group• Dr Milly Zimeta, Head of Digital & Data Policy, Which?• Jitender Arora, UK CISO | Global Deputy CISO, Deloitte LLP• Emily Yang, Head of Human-Centred AI and Innovation, Standard Chartered• Nasser Arif, Cyber Security Manager, London North West Healthcare NHS Trust• Paul Watts, CISO, Keyword StudiosSpeakers will showcase real-world cybersecurity implementations, secure architectural patterns, and resilient workflow strategies across the expo stages, delivering actionable insights for IT, security, and engineering leadership. See the conference agenda here. Key Conference Themes:Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026 will provide deep dives across the most urgent challenges and transformative opportunities facing enterprises. Themes include:• Embedding cybersecurity into business strategy, culture & collaboration (security as a business enabler rather than a silo)• Proactive threat detection, adaptive defences, and operational resilience• Use of AI/ML for third‑party risk assessment and vendor security management• Managing data‑exfiltration risks and insider or AI‑driven threats• Securing cloud infrastructure, hybrid/multi‑cloud environments and global connectivity at scale• Integration of AI applications into cloud and security infrastructure, balancing automation, innovation, and resilience• Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) enhanced by AI, compliance automation and real‑world security gains• Implementing practical, enterprise‑ready Zero Trust models, realistic, usable strategies for hybrid environmentsAudience and Networking Opportunities:Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026 is designed for CTOs, CIOs, Heads of Engineering, Platform Engineering teams, Enterprise Architects, CISOs, and senior transformation leaders. With over 200 technical sessions and workshops and 150 exhibitors across the wider TechEx Global, the agenda emphasises cybersecurity strategies, threat mitigation, secure cloud adoption, and enterprise-scale technology implementation. Attendees will gain opportunities for peer benchmarking, hands-on evaluation of security and cloud solutions, and actionable insights for safeguarding and transforming their IT environments.Registration & Media Information:To learn more about attending, exhibiting, or partnering at Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026, visit: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/global/ . For media enquiries or press accreditation, contact: enquiries@cybersecuritycloudexpo.com.

