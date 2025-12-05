Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Strengthens Global Partnerships at USTOA 2025 Annual Conference & Marketplace

Mr. Vivek Jude representing Madhya Pradesh Tourism during B2B meetings at USTOA 2025

Engaging with North American and global tour operators to promote the Heart of Incredible India as a sustainable and culturally rich destination

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) successfully participated in the 2025 United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) Annual Conference & Marketplace, held from December 1–5 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland. Represented by Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Manager (Events & Marketing), MPTB showcased the state’s diverse tourism potential and sustainable travel initiatives to a global audience of travel leaders.The four-day event, recognized as one of the most influential gatherings in the U.S. travel trade calendar, brought together more than 150 active USTOA tour operator members and 750 associate suppliers from across the world. Through a combination of pre-scheduled B2B meetings, panel discussions, and networking sessions, the conference facilitated strategic connections between international destinations and top North American tour operators.During the marketplace sessions, Mr. Jude engaged in a series of targeted one-on-one meetings to promote Madhya Pradesh’s tourism circuits—spanning heritage, wildlife, culture, spirituality, and eco-tourism. The discussions focused on developing travel partnerships, introducing new itinerary opportunities, and aligning with global travel trends centered on responsible tourism and sustainability.Key sessions at the event addressed themes such as resilient travel growth, digital transformation, sustainability, and the integration of AI in tourism, areas that closely resonate with Madhya Pradesh’s ongoing efforts to modernize its tourism strategy while remaining rooted in authenticity and community empowerment.“Our participation at USTOA 2025 reinforces Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s focus on strengthening global collaborations and promoting the state as a responsible, experience-driven destination,” said Mr. Vivek Jude. “Through meaningful engagement with U.S. and international travel partners, we aim to position Madhya Pradesh—the Heart of Incredible India—as a compelling choice for travelers seeking authentic, sustainable, and culturally immersive experiences.”The participation at USTOA 2025 marks another milestone in Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s global outreach strategy, highlighting its growing presence in key international markets and commitment to forging long-term industry partnerships.

