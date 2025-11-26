Madhya Pradesh Showcases its Archaeological and Cultural Legacy through State Museums

Highlighting heritage preservation and cultural engagement across 46 museums in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, Government of Madhya Pradesh, continues to preserve and promote the state’s extensive cultural and archaeological heritage through a network of 46 museums. These museums collectively showcase artefacts, excavations, and records that trace the region’s history from prehistoric times to the modern era.Madhya Pradesh’s museums encompass a wide variety of collections, including forts, temples, mosques, step-wells, sculptures, miniature paintings, coins, manuscripts, and royal artefacts. Designed as centers for education and research, the museums aim to provide access to students, scholars, and the public, encouraging critical engagement and fostering cultural awareness.The museum network includes state-level, district-level, local, and site-specific institutions, each serving as a repository for artefacts discovered in their respective regions. The Dhar Museum, established in 1902, is the oldest archaeological museum in the state, followed by the State Museum Bhopal, founded in 1909 as the Edward Museum, the Gujri Mahal Museum (1922) in Gwalior, and the Central Museum (1929) in Indore.The State Museum Bhopal, the flagship institution under the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, is now housed in a modern facility inaugurated in 2005. It features 17 galleries dedicated to various themes such as prehistory and fossils, metal images, inscriptions, sculptures, textiles, manuscripts, coins, weapons, musical instruments, and artefacts from the freedom movement. Its collection includes remarkable antiquities such as sculptures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Buddha, alongside depictions of Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, and Parvati. The museum also displays paintings from different schools and reproductions from the Bagh caves, offering visitors a comprehensive understanding of Madhya Pradesh’s artistic traditions.Speaking about the department’s approach, Dr. Manisha Sharma, Joint Director, Directorate of Archaeology, Archives & Museums, stated:“Guided by the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, we are integrating innovation, technology, and research into heritage preservation. Our Directorate is committed to making cultural assets more accessible, engaging, and relevant to present and future generations.”She further added, “Each museum serves as a dynamic learning ecosystem that connects culture, scholarship, and public engagement. Our goal is to encourage every visitor to understand the past while inspiring future possibilities through knowledge and discovery.”Madhya Pradesh’s museums, such as the Central Museum in Indore and the Maharaja Chhatrasal Museum in Dhubela, continue to attract visitors with their well-curated displays and conservation efforts. Together, these institutions form a vital part of the state’s cultural infrastructure—preserving artefacts, promoting heritage tourism, and supporting education.Through sustained conservation, documentation, and digital access initiatives, the Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums reinforces Madhya Pradesh’s position as a leading center for archaeological research and public heritage engagement.

Inside the State Museum Bhopal | Discover the Living Archive of Madhya Pradesh's Heritage

