Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Highlight Sustainable and Diverse Tourism Experiences at USTOA 2025

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site Bhimbetka Rock Shelters - A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from the past Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

Promoting Madhya Pradesh’s heritage, wildlife, and responsible tourism initiatives on a global platform

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), recently recognized as the Best State Tourism Board at the India Travel Awards 2025, is set to participate in the prestigious United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) Annual Conference & Marketplace 2025. Representing MPTB at this global platform is Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director (Events & Marketing), who will engage with leading tour operators, travel industry professionals, and destination partners to expand Madhya Pradesh’s international presence and strengthen tourism collaborations.As one of the most respected travel trade associations in North America, USTOA serves as a bridge between global destinations and key U.S. tour operators, offering an important opportunity for MPTB to connect with high-value travel markets and promote the state’s unique tourism offerings to an international audience.Often described as the Heart of Incredible India, Madhya Pradesh stands out as an offbeat, multispecialty destination that brings together heritage, wildlife, spirituality, and culture. The state is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Sanchi Stupa, and Bhimbetka Rock Shelters—each representing centuries of artistic, spiritual, and human evolution. Complementing its architectural grandeur are its celebrated tiger reserves such as Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench, which embody India’s wildlife conservation success stories.Beyond its monuments and forests, Madhya Pradesh offers deeply spiritual experiences in Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Amarkantak, and Maheshwar, while Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, and the tranquil Bhedaghat Marble Rocks provide scenic retreats for nature lovers. Rich tribal traditions, art forms, and cuisine further define Madhya Pradesh as a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences.At USTOA 2025, MPTB will promote its thematic tourism circuits—heritage, wildlife, eco-tourism, adventure, and spiritual travel—and emphasize the state’s deep commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism. Through initiatives such as community-based homestays, eco-lodges, rural tourism programs, and women-led hospitality ventures, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a model for inclusive development where tourism directly supports local livelihoods.MPTB’s participation in USTOA underscores its focus on forging meaningful international partnerships, positioning the state as a clean, green, and safe destination for global travelers. By engaging with the North American travel trade, Madhya Pradesh aims to enhance visibility, encourage experiential travel, and invite visitors to explore its timeless blend of nature, heritage, and hospitality.

Madhya Pradesh | Mann Bhaya Jo Tu Ghar Aaya | A Melodious Journey with Anoushka Shankar

