Business Reporter: Gaining competitive advantage through structured data extraction

How ML and computer vision empowered tools are replacing legacy OCR

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Kristen Warner, VP Marketing at Apryse Software talks about how tools with high-fidelity rendering and intelligent data extraction capabilities, as well as robust privacy and security features can unlock value from unstructured enterprise data. More than 90 per cent of enterprise information is trapped in unstructured documents: contracts, invoices, reports, emails, scans and PDFs. This locked-away data poses growing operational, financial and compliance risks. Errors caused by inconsistent formats or missing information can lead to costly rework, strategic delays and exposure under regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, where a single unredacted name or other PII can trigger investigations, fines and reputational damage.A new generation of intelligent document-processing technologies is transforming this liability into a strategic asset. Moving far beyond legacy OCR, modern platforms use machine learning, computer vision and layout-aware rendering to understand documents with pixel-level fidelity. These tools first accurately capture text, tables, images and structure regardless of format, quality or complexity and then extract meaning from this data through adaptive, template-free structured data extraction. These solutions embed privacy and security by design. Automated redaction, anonymisation and policy-driven preprocessing ensure sensitive data is masked before it enters downstream systems. By transforming unstructured documents into trusted, compliant and AI-ready data, organizations gain the foundation they need to accelerate innovation, reduce risk and unlock competitive advantage.To learn more about the strategic role that structured data extraction (SDE) can play in LLM and agentic AI deployments, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About APRYSEAs a global leader in document processing technology, Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers and small businesses the tools they need to reach their document goals faster and easier. Apryse’s market-leading SDK drives digital transformation and powers next-generation software applications with dynamic document viewing, annotation, processing and conversion capabilities, as well as advanced features such as document understanding, data extraction and redaction. Apryse technology supports all major platforms and dozens of unique file types, including support for PDF, MS Office and CAD formats. Its product portfolio includes the Apryse developer suite with server, mobile and web SDKs, iText’s PDF SDK, low-code integrations and Xodo and eversign for small businesses.

