Business Reporter: Momnt Announces Appointment of Tom Anderson as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momnt, a leading fintech company specializing in real-time lending and payment solutions, announces the appointment of Tom Anderson as Chief Executive Officer. Anderson succeeds Chris Bracken, who led the company through a period of significant capital investment and market stabilization.Anderson joins Momnt following a distinguished 15-year career in consumer finance. Most recently, he served for nine years as CEO of Castle Credit, overseeing significant growth in both the home improvement and retail furniture asset classes, before successfully executing strategic exits in 2023 (furniture) and 2025 (home improvement).His appointment signals Momnt’s commitment to capturing a larger share of the $500 billion home improvement lending market. Anderson brings his experience in building end-to-end lending platforms, along with deep industry relationships, capital markets expertise, and a focus on both operational efficiency and innovative product design.“The home improvement lending market is growing rapidly, and I believe Momnt is well-positioned to scale through continuous innovation and disciplined execution,” said Anderson. “I’m eager to help advance the company’s strategic vision and build on Momnt’s solid foundation to further accelerate our growth and leadership in the market.”Under Anderson’s leadership, Momnt will focus on several key strategic pillars:● Product Innovation: Continuing to enhance the Momnt platform and offerings to better serve merchants and consumers.● Operational Discipline: Driving efficiency and scalability across the platform.● Strategic Growth: Expanding relationships across the ecosystem to support long-term market leadership.“I believe Tom’s proven ability to scale consumer finance platforms is exactly what Momnt needs in this next phase of growth,” said John Stepp, Head of Ventures at Saluda Grade and Chairman of the Board of Momnt. “We believe his deep relationships in the sector and his experience building high-growth lending engines will be instrumental as we sharpen our technology and accelerate expansion across home improvement and point-of-sale finance.”The Momnt platform supports a growing network of merchants and financial institutions with key capabilities, including:● User-Friendly Experience: A fully digital platform that’s simple and intuitive for both merchants and customers.● Flexible Financing: Loan amounts up to $75,000 with terms up to 15 years.● Fast Funding: Same-Day and Next-Day ACH to improve cash flow.● Soft Credit Checks: Real-time pre-qualification without impacting credit scores.About MomntMomnt is a state-of-the-art financial services technology platform that revolutionizes how merchants offer financing. Through Momnt’s embedded lending solution, businesses can effortlessly provide customers with simple, fast, and affordable financing options, all delivered through a seamless process. Momnt drives growth for merchants, extends personalized financing to consumers, and generates new revenue sources for financial institutions. Visit momnt.com to learn more.Momnt PR Contact pr@momnt.comMomnt Investor Contact investors@momnt.comDisclaimer:This press release is for informational purposes only. It is neither an offer to sell nor thesolicitation of an offer to any for any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale. Any offers will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. Funds managed by Saluda Grade have invested in Momnt, and Saluda Grade, through its employees, hold voting board seats and exercises control over Momnt. John Stepp currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Momnt.Forward-looking statements:Statements in this press release have “forward-looking statements” and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.