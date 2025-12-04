CBP officers seize weapons, magazines, and ammunition at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Laredo Port of Entry recently seized a significant quantity of weapons, magazines and ammunition.

“This significant outbound enforcement action reflects the dedication of our officers to upholding CBP’s border security mission and keeping our border communities safe,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

11 handguns, 10 magazines, one pistol grip and 21 rounds of ammunition seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

On Dec. 2, CBP officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 2025 Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine examination. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered 11 handguns, 10 magazines, one pistol grip and 21 rounds of ammunition of varying calibers hidden within commodities inside the trailer.

The weapons, ammunition, magazines, and weapon components were seized by CBP OFO officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

