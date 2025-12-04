Minister Maropene Ramokgopa: Promotional event for the English edition of Xi Jinping: The governance of China (Volume V)

Programme Director,

Your Excellency, Mr Wu Peng, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa,

Your Excellency Mr Mo Gaoyi, Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and Head of the State Council Information Office of China,

Honourable Cedric Frolick, House Chairperson of the National Assembly of South Africa,

Mr Yu Tao, Vice President of the China International Communications Group,

Representatives of the South African Government, Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Good morning!

I am honoured to participate in this auspicious occasion as we promote and engage with one of the most important works in global leadership, governance, and development: the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. Allow me to express my appreciation to the organisers and to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for extending this invitation to the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

The publication of the fifth volume of The Governance of China comes at a moment when the world is grappling with complex economic, geopolitical, technological and environmental transitions. In this context, leadership ideas and governance philosophies matter more than ever.

This book volume, like the series before it, offers insights into President Xi Jinping’s evolving governance approach, covering key developmental trajectories such as:

China’s modernisation pathway;

the fight against poverty;

green transformation;

global development cooperation;

technological innovation; and

strengthening state capacity in a rapidly changing world.

For policymakers, scholars and development practitioners across the globe, these writings provide a valuable window into how China interprets and responds to global challenges.

The development and transformation of the People’s Republic of China are an inspiration for the Global South and provide important lessons in impactful governance and nation-building.

South Africa values its comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Our collaboration spans trade, investment, infrastructure development, digital technology, skills training and people-to-people relations. As the South African Government, we consider China an important partner and an inspiration in implementing reforms and building a sustainable and inclusive world. This was emphasised last year by Their Excellencies President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who deepened South Africa and China’s diplomatic ties to an “All Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era.”

Thirty-one years into our democratic dispensation, South Africa appreciates the continued special bond with China, which is instrumental in our work to develop our nation, enhance exchanges between our nations, deepen solidarity in the Global South, and build a more equitable world.

Excellencies,

South Africa recently hosted the successful G20 Leaders’ Summit, which culminated the transformative work undertaken during South Africa’s G20 Presidency. We appreciate China's support and contributions throughout South Africa’s G20 Presidency, particularly in advancing Africa’s growth and development, which was a prominent part of the G20 agenda. During the G20 Presidency, South Africa proudly rallied together the world’s wealthiest economies, developing and low-income countries, the private sector, civil society, and the whole of society to have a voice in building a better world.

As we forge ahead, South Africa and China remain firmly aligned in advancing multilateralism and collective action to accelerate development. This is even more pertinent when considering the geopolitical realignments and global challenges we are experiencing today. In our bilateral and multilateral partnerships, we need to ensure the voice of the Global South is loud and clear in enriching global governance.

At a time when developing countries face tightening fiscal space, rising inequality and the realities of climate change, platforms that foster intellectual exchange are essential. Books such as The Governance of China contribute to global discourse on development policy, sovereignty, stability, and shared prosperity. These books show that conversations on theories and governance are insufficient and incomplete without the perspectives and realities of the Global South. Conversations and undertakings on the global economy, pandemic preparedness, the debt burden of nations, social protection, infrastructure development, education, and climate change cannot be effective without the voice and perspectives of the Global South.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Governance of China provides unique insights and reflections on China’s approach to long-term planning and a responsive, adaptable approach to realising a clear vision and developmental path. Last year, I led a South African Government delegation to Beijing to gain insights into how China had transformed its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to become effective market players whilst not forgoing their developmental mandate. It was admirable to get a detailed account of China’s commitment to reforming its SOEs over the course of 40 plus years and of how it enhanced their efficiency and vitality, which never veered from national development. The lessons we learnt in this visit have greatly inspired South Africa’s draft SOE Bill, which is now undergoing Parliamentary processes.

China’s developmental trajectory provides important lessons for us on strategic persistence, coherence in national objectives and their attainment, and deepening state capacity. Our shared commitment to national development and strengthening state capacity is an important driver of South Africa and China’s partnership.

This is evident in our continued efforts to strengthen synergy and cooperation between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and South Africa’s National Development Plan: Vision 2030 (NDP) to achieve mutually beneficial developmental outcomes between our nations.

Excellencies,

For South Africa, this volume is a needed resource. It will help us to:

understand comparative development models;

reflect on state capability and long-term planning;

explore strategies for structural transformation and technological adaptation;

learn from international experiences of poverty eradication and rural revitalisation.

While each country must pursue a development path suited to its history and context, comparative learning remains vital. China’s experience, captured in President Xi’s speeches, directives, and reflections, offers many lessons and raises thoughtful questions that can enrich democratic dialogue and policy innovation in our own context.

In conclusion,

As we celebrate the English edition of the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, let us reaffirm the spirit of cooperation, dialogue and mutual learning that underpins relations between South Africa and China. The ideas contained in this volume remind us that, in a rapidly changing world, governance is not only about administration, it is about vision, adaptability, and the determination to build a better future for all.

China’s progress exemplifies that governance is a developmental asset. Nations must understand that when governance is weak, development stalls; but when governance is strategic, developmental possibilities open.

The Governance of China provides us with an opportunity to expand our thinking about leadership, accountability, impactful governance, and, therefore, the future of nations. It encourages us to think that development is not an accident but a product of coherence in planning, decision-making, and a commitment to getting work done to achieve strategic priorities.

I congratulate all of those involved in bringing this publication to South African audiences. I encourage us all to engage with this publication in the country, as we seek to build a nation that works for all. May this fifth volume of The Governance of China inspire meaningful dialogue, a renewed commitment to shaping a better Africa, and a deepened understanding, partnership and solidarity in the Global South.

I thank you!

