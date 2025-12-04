President Cyril Ramaphosa: Business Forum on the occasion of the 4th Mozambique-South Africa Bi-National Commission

Your Excellency, President Daniel Chapo,

Your Excellency, Governor of Inhambane, Mr Francisco Manuel Pagula,

Honourable Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition,

Government Leaders and Officials,

Business Leaders from South Africa and Mozambique,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allow me to begin by thanking the Government of Mozambique for jointly convening this gathering of business leaders and government representatives of our two nations.

The relationship between South Africa and Mozambique extends far beyond geographical proximity.

Our histories are intertwined through struggle, solidarity and shared sacrifice.

Total trade between our countries has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, doubling in value between 2020 and 2024.

Our trade figures represent jobs created, families sustained and communities empowered on both sides of our shared border.

Mozambique stands at a pivotal moment in its economic journey.

The country is endowed with extraordinary natural resources that position it as a future economic powerhouse in our region.

These resources include substantial natural gas and coal reserves and massive solar energy potential.

Mozambique's opportunities extend far beyond extractive industries, with large areas of arable land and a growing tourism sector.

The industrial sector presents opportunities in food and agro-processing, packaging, wood processing, textile and apparel, building materials, and metals and metallurgy.

These sectors align perfectly with South Africa's industrial capabilities and experience.

South Africa's top five export sectors to Mozambique are dominated by mineral products.

Machinery and metals each represent around a fifth of exports, while prepared foodstuffs and vehicles comprise smaller but significant portions.

This export profile reveals both strength and opportunity for diversification.

While our mineral exports reflect South Africa's resource endowments and industrial capacity, we must work together to expand value-added products and services.

This will create more jobs and transfer greater skills and technology.

Mozambique's exports to South Africa are currently dominated by energy products, with electrical energy, natural gas and coal featuring prominently.

Aluminum and agricultural products also feature among Mozambique’s exports to South Africa.

There is tremendous potential to expand and diversify this trade.

South African companies have invested across multiple sectors in Mozambique, with food and beverages accounting for the largest share of projects, followed by rental estate, coal, oil and gas, business services and financial services.

These investments demonstrate the breadth of South African business capability and the diversity of opportunities in Mozambique.

Major South African companies operating in Mozambique have contributed not only capital but also skills development, technology transfer and integration into regional and global value chains.

We must collectively do more to facilitate investment flows, reduce barriers and create enabling regulatory environments that protect investors while ensuring that investments contribute to sustainable development and job creation.

Our bilateral relationship is supported by a robust institutional framework.

We have just concluded the 4th Session of the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Mozambique.

Today, South Africa has brought a strong business delegation representing diverse sectors ready to explore concrete business partnerships.

For South Africa and Mozambique, the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement provides a framework to position ourselves as gateways to broader African markets.

South African companies can use Mozambique as a platform to access East African markets, while Mozambican companies can leverage South Africa's industrial base and infrastructure to reach Southern African markets.

The AfCFTA challenges us to move beyond traditional commodity trade toward value-added products, services and technology.

To realise this potential, we must confront the challenges that constrain greater economic cooperation.

Infrastructure gaps, particularly in transport corridors and energy supply, limit trade flows and increase costs.

Customs and border management processes, while improved, still create delays and uncertainty.

Access to trade finance, particularly for small and medium enterprises, remains limited.

Regulatory differences and complex bureaucratic procedures deter some investors.

These challenges are not insurmountable.

They require sustained commitment from both governments, working in partnership with the private sector, to implement practical solutions.

We must invest in cross-border infrastructure, harmonise regulations, simplify customs procedures and create one-stop shops for investors.

South Africa is committed to working with Mozambique to address these constraints.

South African companies possess technical expertise, managerial experience and access to capital that Mozambique needs.

Mozambican companies offer knowledge of local markets, relationships with communities and understanding of the regulatory environment that South African companies require for success.

Together, South African and Mozambican businesses can achieve what neither can accomplish alone.

I call upon our businesses to move beyond cautious exploration toward bold partnership.

I call on them to identify specific projects, to commit the necessary resources and to execute with excellence.

The South African government commits to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in their Mozambican ventures.

We will work to ensure that diplomatic missions provide effective commercial services.

We will champion regional infrastructure projects that facilitate trade flows and will support skills development programmes that benefit workers in both countries.

The economic relationship we build today will determine the prosperity of our children tomorrow.

The investments we make, the businesses we establish, the jobs we create and the skills we transfer will shape the future of both our nations.

We stand at a moment of extraordinary opportunity.

What is required now is bold, sustained and strategic action by governments to remove barriers and create enabling conditions.

We require courageous action by businesses to commit capital and expertise to partnerships that create mutual value.

Let us demonstrate that African countries can work together to build prosperity, create opportunities and transform the lives of our people.

I commend the leadership and the membership of the South African Chamber of Business in Mozambique for this milestone launch of organised business.

Through their total investment of R160 billion in Mozambique with a cumulative total of 43,000 employees, the member companies of the Chamber will be able to drive economic development and use their extensive influence for advocacy, networking and knowledge sharing.

May this Business Forum mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity for South Africa and Mozambique.

I thank you.

