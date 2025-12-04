Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Parliamentary Press Gallery Association

Address by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile to the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association, Parliament, Cape Town

Let me express my gratitude to the leadership of the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association for this opportunity to engage with you today. This engagement follows the successful hosting of the G20 processes, concluding with the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

As part of the G20 engagements, the 11th P20 Speakers' Summit produced recommendations aligned with South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities, including support for low- and middle-income countries facing debt vulnerabilities and a commitment to enhancing the G20 Common Framework for debt treatments.

A key outcome was the G20 Declaration, focusing on Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, which emphasises multilateral cooperation and global interconnectedness, ensuring that no one is left behind.

As we move forward, we must work with great focus and determination to tackle the challenges facing our country and achieve the aspirations set forth at the beginning of our democracy. The vision for a prosperous South Africa aims to create a shared future and a better environment for our children and future generations. Achieving this dream requires the contribution of every individual, regardless of the size of their efforts.

Today, I wish to use this platform to share key insights on the strategic role that the Office of the Deputy President is playing in making South Africa better.

This is crucial in view of the fact that the media’s pen and the government’s voice are two threads of the same tapestry, woven differently, yet united in shaping a better future for our nation.

Therefore, the Office of the Deputy President of South Africa is responsible for assisting the President in executing government functions, acting as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Among others, the office is also entrusted with a broad range of responsibilities, which include intergovernmental coordination, oversight of national priority interventions, and engagement with various structures like SANAC, and HRDC. The office supports land reform initiatives and the Military Veterans Task Team and promotes social cohesion within the country.

On Land Reform and Agricultural Support

Ladies and gentlemen, on leading government efforts to fast-track land reform and the coordination of government programmes to accelerate land reform and agricultural support. Over the past five years, the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform and Agriculture has made significant progress in fast-tracking land reform in collaboration with various government bodies.

A total of 305,990 hectares of land have been redistributed, benefiting diverse groups: 127,525 hectares allocated to women, 111,071 hectares to youth, and 2,781 hectares to people with disabilities between 2019 and 2024.

Additionally, Project Kuyasa has been initiated to digitise land-claims processing, aiming to eliminate delays and enhance transparency. The strategy emphasises that land reform must integrate with agricultural support, leading to the implementation of blended finance solutions, grants, loans, and partnerships via the Land Bank, DBSA, and the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme.

To ensure the productive use of reclaimed land, we are enhancing the capabilities of Communal Property Associations (CPAs) and investing in skills development.

Collaborations with commercial farmers and agribusiness have been essential for transferring knowledge and technology and facilitating market access. Our outreach programme has included visits to various farms across South Africa, such as the Ba-Phalaborwa ba Selwane CPA and Moletele CPA farms. These initiatives aim to establish small farmers as sustainable and successful enterprises, in line with the nation's land reform and rural development goals.

District Development Model

As you are all aware, the Government has adopted the District Development Model (DDM) to address service delivery challenges and improve efficiency in delivering services to the people. Our role as the Office of the Deputy President focuses on enhancing service delivery through the implementation of this comprehensive strategy.

In collaboration with COGTA, National Treasury, and other essential departments, we have been focused on enhancing municipal functionality and addressing community issues. We are executing initiatives with the Service Delivery Inter-Ministerial Committee to reduce municipal debt and address service delivery challenges, particularly in under-resourced areas like Sol Plaatje Local Municipality.

We have continued the roll-out of the DDM, we are implementing this model through Clean Cities and Towns Campaigns that we launched in Kliptown on 6 June 2025. This launch involved participation from Cabinet and Deputy Ministers and Provincial MEC’s, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), Leadership of Local Government, and community members, all working together to integrate service delivery and encourage citizen participation. The campaign aims to cultivate a sense of community pride and shared responsibility among citizens for the upkeep of clean and healthy living environments.

Chairing The Water Task Team

On Water Security, we are working to address water security to ensure access to clean water to our communities. However, a troubling trend confronts us: criminal syndicates, commonly known as the "water mafias", deliberately sabotage water infrastructure.

These groups damage pump stations, pipelines, and valves, only to profit by selling water at inflated prices through tankers. As Chairperson of the Water Task Team, I want to assure South Africans that we are acting decisively. Our approach includes:

Working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for sabotage.

Holding municipal leaders accountable for failures in water provision.

Ensuring municipalities publish water supply schedules so communities are informed.

Mobilising communities and promoting whistleblowing to expose these criminal networks.

We call on all citizens to report suspicious activities. Together, we can protect our water infrastructure and guarantee equitable access for all.

On Human Resource Development Council

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Our government's strategy to reduce unemployment is comprehensive and multifaceted, aiming to address various economic challenges. Key components include enhancing public employment opportunities, promoting industrialisation, and developing infrastructure. In particular, the government emphasises targeted support for youth and small businesses, which is crucial to driving economic growth.

A significant focus is placed on upskilling the youth through the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC). This initiative is vital to ensure that young individuals are prepared for the labour market and can meet the evolving demands of the economy. The HRDC's efforts are guided by the Reconceptualised Human Resource Development Strategy and the Master Skills Plan, which specifically target youth who are Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEETs). We have concentrated our efforts on:

Expanding short-course provision aligned to demand

Scaling up internships, apprenticeships, and learnerships

Boosting entrepreneurship opportunities through SETAs and youth employment schemes.

On Trade and Investment

As the executive arm of the state, we have made notable progress in promoting trade and investment, highlighted by successful visits such as the SA–France Investment Conference in May 2025, participation in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2025, the South Africa–China Trade and Investment Package for 2025–2029, and the inaugural South Africa–Türkiye BNC in October 2025.

These visits are aimed at strengthening the economic and trade relationship between South Africa and the international community. The working visits have been crucial in fostering partnerships that emphasise investment, job creation, and innovation within South Africa. Furthermore, we have also positioned our country as a staunch advocate for multilateralism, actively promoting a global agenda that seeks to address the pressing needs of the Global South.

As the President’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, we recently conducted a working visit from 8 to 9 October 2025 in Juba, consulting with President Salva Kiir, signatories of the R-ARCSS, and regional partners to review the implementation of transitional security arrangements, constitutional drafting, and pre-election preparations for 2026.

Our role remains crucial in facilitating interparty dialogue and institutionalising peace amid challenges in the implementation of the revitalised agreement.

The GNU Clearing House Mechanism

As I conclude let me share insights on the Government of National Unity (GNU). The GNU represents a historic moment for our democracy. To manage differences constructively, President Cyril Ramaphosa has established the GNU Clearing House, a mechanism designed to resolve policy disagreements.

Significant progress in the work of the GNU Clearance House include the recent adoption of the Terms of References which serves as the guiding framework for the work of this mechanism.

The Terms of Reference provides for a structured flowchart of a Dispute Resolution Process, which is summarised as follows:

The Clearing House is a recommending body, not a decision-making structure.

When consensus cannot be reached, we record an “agree to disagree” outcome and refer the matter to the Political Leaders’ Forum for further consideration.

On the overall, the GNU Clearing House Mechanism is anchored on ensuring transparency and prevents unilateral decisions.

Colleagues, as government, we recognise the essential role the media plays in shaping an informed and engaged society. We hold your work in high regard.

The global landscape emphasises the vital role of media professionals in democracy and governance. As journalists, you must commit to truth and ethics, prioritising education and public dialogue over entertainment. It is critical that you maintain high standards of accuracy, independence, fairness, and accountability by providing unbiased information and ensuring elected officials are held accountable.

Through platforms like these, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency, cooperation, and constructive dialogue. We remain committed to sharpening our delivery, deepening accountability, and ensuring that our work has a meaningful impact on the lives of South Africans.

I look forward to engaging with you today and beyond. The media stands beside us, not as a rival but as a vigilant companion, ensuring that every promise we make is guided by truth and every step we take is in service of the nation.

I thank you.

