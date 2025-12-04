IGY Marinas Announces Appointment of Brian Deher as EVP & Head of Global Marina Operations

Brian Deher - EVP & Head of Global Marina Operations IGY Marinas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Marinas is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Deher to Executive Vice President & Head of Global Marina Operations, reinforcing IGY’s commitment to operational excellence and marina industry leadership.In his role, Brian is responsible for marina operations across IGY’s worldwide portfolio which spans 24 destinations, 14 countries and four continents.Brian brings more than 30 years of industry experience including the past 20 years in progressively senior leadership roles with IGY, most recently as Vice President of Operations for the Americas, where he successfully oversaw marina operations in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. During his tenure, IGY’s marinas in the Americas won multiple industry awards including the coveted Platinum accreditation at IGY Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, and 5-Gold Anchors at IGY Yacht Club Isle de Sol and IGY Simpson Bay Marina in St. Maarten, IGY Rodney Bay Marina in St. Lucia, and IGY Cabo San Lucas Marina. In addition to his operational leadership, Brian has played an instrumental role in the company’s development and ongoing success.“We are delighted to recognize Brian’s contributions and leadership through this well-earned appointment,” said Steven English, IGY Marinas’ CEO. “His unparalleled knowledge of marina operations, deep industry relationships, and commitment to IGY’s mission and clients uniquely position him to lead our marina operations.”Beyond his contributions within IGY, Brian is a prominent and respected figure in the marine industry. He has served multiple terms as both president and executive board member of the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) and represented the organization on the board of the Caribbean Marine Trades Association. His impact extends beyond marine matters -- such as contributing to various civic, business, and government advisory boards.Brian was born in St. Maarten where he lives with his family. He spent his formative years studying in Puerto Rico, the United States, and Europe before earning his Bachelor of Business Administration from The George Washington University in Washington, DC, and returning to the Caribbean in 1997 to begin his professional journey in the marine industry.IGY congratulates Brian on this achievement and looks forward to his continued leadership as the company advances its operational vision and growth.### ENDS ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers across 24 destinations and 14 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com

