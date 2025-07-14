IGY Ibiza Marina Inaugurates New Facilities and Launches Shore Power Connection for Superyachts

The project, which began in November last year, involved a comprehensive upgrade of both land and sea-based infrastructure.

IBIZA, SPAIN, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new facility has been built to accommodate vessels ranging from 20 to 150 metres in length, as well as cruise ships during part of the year.IGY Ibiza Marina, operated by Ocean Capital Partners (OCP), Grupo Empresas Matutes and Island Global Yachting (IGY), has completed a major redevelopment project aimed at integrating the marina with the city, providing direct shore power to docked vessels, and officially opening a newly enhanced facility designed to deliver improved services to superyachts and their guests.The project, which began in November last year, involved a full-scale upgrade of both land and sea infrastructure. A new berth layout was developed to accommodate vessels ranging from 20 to 150 metres in length, as well as cruise ships during part of the year.A key element of the project includes structural improvements to the breakwater footbridge, enabling the port authority (Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares) to recover approximately 200 metres of berthing line now unusable due to structural issues. This restoration will reopen a docking area for small cruise ships in the heart of the La Marina neighbourhood.This enhancement not only restores the port’s operational capacity but also improves berth planning during peak season and helps relieve pressure on other docking areas. All nautical services have been upgraded, and a new customer service office has been opened to assist clients and captains.In mid-February, the electrical interconnection process was launched, allowing vessels across the marina to access shore power. As part of this infrastructure upgrade, underground utility work was carried out in several city streets.The completion of these works was marked by an inauguration event attended by institutional representatives, clients, and local residents, underscoring IGY Ibiza Marina’s commitment to modernising the island’s nautical infrastructure.The upgrades have also significantly improved the electrical capacity of the Sa Marina neighbourhood, ensuring faster response times in the event of network incidents. In addition, large yachts can now connect directly to the grid, helping reduce both air and noise pollution from onboard generators.IGY Ibiza Marina extends its sincere thanks to local residents and businesses for their cooperation and understanding throughout the process, an attitude that proved essential to completing this project, which boosts both sustainability and the competitiveness of the destination.Nearly €5 million has been invested in the redevelopment, which created 55 direct jobs. Between 2025 and 2033, the marina is expected to generate an overall socioeconomic impact of €30.4 million -around €3.3 million annually- and to create 15 direct jobs as well as more than 300 indirect and induced positions.IGY Ibiza Marina has operated the facility since March 2024 under an eight-and-a-half-year administrative concession. The investment was made to help extend the tourism season and attract large yachts outside of the traditional summer period.Media contact:María Cuesta – maria.cuesta@leadbythought.com – 646494090Teresa Sánchez – teresa.sanchez@leadbythought.com – 626086095About Ocean Capital PartnersOcean Capital Partners is a leading international Spanish company in the port and maritime sector. With over 50 years of experience, OCP provides comprehensive support and advises its clients from the inception to the completion of projects, offering services that range from consulting to management and investment. OCP proposes innovative and sustainable long-term solutions, aiming to have a real and positive impact on the socioeconomic situation of the communities where they operate. For more information about OCP: https://ocp.es/ About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the world’s leading portfolio of premium yachting destinations, featuring 24 marinas across 14 countries. As a subsidiary of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies, including Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com IGY Media Contact: PR@IGYMarinas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.