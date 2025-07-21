IGY Marinas to Manage Exclusive Cala di Volpe Mooring Field on the Costa Smeralda

PORTO CERVO, ITALY, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Marinas is proud to announce that it has been selected by Smeralda Holding to support the fully owned Safebay in the management the prestigious Cala di Volpe Moorings on Sardinia’s renowned Costa Smeralda.Following a successful inaugural year, IGY Marinas has been appointed by Smeralda Holding, the mooring field indirect concession holder, to support the fully owned Safebay in the management of these exclusive moorings. This underscores the company's commitment to exceptional service, operational excellence, and sustainable marine practices in one of the Mediterranean’s most iconic yachting destinations.Strategically located seven nautical miles south of Marina di Porto Cervo -- an IGY Marinas destination -- the Cala di Volpe mooring field features 18 secure buoys designed to accommodate yachts up to 150 meters and plays a vital role in preserving the natural beauty of the bay. This eco-conscious mooring system was envisioned by Smeralda Holding, the Italian wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) and owner, among other things, of the most prestigious hotels and assets in Costa Smeralda, including Cala di Volpe Hotel and Marina di Porto Cervo.The Cala di Volpe moorings offer yachts a refined and peaceful anchorage, ideally positioned to explore the stunning cruising grounds of the Costa Smeralda and enjoy the world-class amenities of Hotel Cala di Volpe, including its renowned restaurants and bars.Guests can expect a seamless experience with comprehensive services such as shuttle transfers ashore, water taxis, waste collection, provisioning, and catering -- delivered with the signature level of hospitality that is synonymous with IGY Marinas.With the global superyacht fleet continuing to grow and berth availability tightening across the Mediterranean, IGY’s continued stewardship of Cala di Volpe Mooring is welcome news for IGY Trident members, who benefit from guaranteed mooring access during even the busiest periods of the season.IGY Trident membership also ensures yacht owners and crew exclusive access to IGY’s global network of 24 marinas across 14 countries, including iconic destinations in the US, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. To learn more or to reserve a mooring, visit www.caladivolpemooring.com or contact the team at booking@caladivolpemooring.com.###ENDS###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the world’s leading portfolio of premium yachting destinations, featuring 24 marinas across 14 countries. As a subsidiary of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies, including a recreational marine industry leader whose businesses also include Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com

