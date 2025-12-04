Justice and Constitutional Development on passing of Sheriff of the Court for Tshwane South West, Sabier Ismail

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and the Chairperson of the South African Board for Sheriffs (SABFS) learned with profound shock and sadness this morning, Wednesday, 03 December 2025, of the tragic passing of Mr Sabier Ismail, an esteemed and respected senior Sheriff for the Tshwane South West Higher and Lower Courts service areas.

Mr Ismail also served as curator and acting Sheriff for the Pretoria Central Higher and Lower Courts service areas.

Appointed as a sheriff in 1991, Mr Ismail served the profession with excellence and dedication for more than three decades.

Mr Ismail contributed significantly in various leadership roles, including serving as a member of the SABFS in the early 2000s.

Until his untimely passing, he was frequently appointed as curator for sheriffs’ offices that were underperforming, where he provided stability, strengthened administration, and ensured improved service delivery.

While initial reports suggest that Mr Ismail may have succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds allegedly inflicted by his son following an altercation at their Centurion home, the circumstances surrounding his passing remain under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

The Minister and the SABFS convey their sincere condolences to Mr Ismail’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult and painful time.

They further urge members of the media and the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family, to show empathy, and to allow them the space to mourn their loved one as investigations continue.

