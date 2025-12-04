Titan OS and Player Partner to Deliver Premium Polish Streaming Directly to Smart TVs Player brings comprehensive collection of premieres and library programming

Player brings comprehensive collection of premieres and library programming from the TVN portfolio and favourite TV stations to Titan OS devices in Poland

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced its partnership with Player, one of Poland’s most comprehensive and trusted VOD services, to expand its local content offering for Polish viewers. The Player app is now available on all Philips smart TVs powered by Titan OS from 2023 onwards.

With this integration, Titan OS users in Poland gain easy access to a content experience tailored to the needs of local users. Player is one of the most popular VOD services in the local market, seamlessly bridging traditional TV viewing with modern streaming. It offers access to the market's most comprehensive collection of premieres and library programming from the TVN portfolio, favourite TV stations, and third-party content - available on-demand, whenever users want and on whichever device they choose.

The platform features 22 FAST channels themed around popular viewer interests, plus over 50 live TV channels.

Player offers exclusive content unavailable anywhere else, including special spin-off programs such as "Top Model Icons" and extended "Extra" editions of TVN hits like "Ślub od pierwszego wejrzenia" (Wedding at First Sight), "MasterChef," and "Kuba Wojewódzki" featuring unaired footage. With an extensive on-demand library updated almost daily and a wide selection of titles including feature films straight from movie theatres, Player is the perfect destination for fans of Polish entertainment and anyone looking to enjoy compelling content on their own terms.

Lenart Bartol, Business Development Lead CEE/SEE/PL at Titan OS, said: "Player is a highly respected and widely used service in Poland, with a rich catalogue of local content that perfectly complements our smart TV platform. This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering local relevance at scale, making it easier than ever for Polish audiences to find and enjoy the content they care about most."

Katarzyna Drogowska, Senior Director Player at TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, added:

"We're excited to team up with Titan OS to enhance how Polish audiences access entertainment. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to platform accessibility, ensuring viewers can enjoy Player's comprehensive offering – from compelling series, entertaining TV shows, and blockbuster films to live sports, news, and original productions – with just a few clicks on their TV remote.”



The Player app is fully integrated into Titan OS’s intuitive interface, ensuring easy discovery through the homepage, search, and personalized content recommendations.

Player is available now on all Titan OS-powered smart TVs from 2023 onwards in Poland.

###

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Player

Player is one of the most popular VOD services in the local market, seamlessly bridging traditional TV viewing with modern streaming. It offers access to the market's most comprehensive collection of premieres and library programming from the TVN portfolio, favourite TV stations, and third-party content —available on-demand, whenever users want and on whichever device they choose. The platform features 22 FAST channels, over 50 live TV channels and an extensive on-demand library updated almost daily with premium titles including features films straight from movie theatres, making it the ultimate destination for fans of Polish entertainment.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.