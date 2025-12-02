Titan OS raises €50M Series A to continue building Europe’s independent Connected TV OS

Titan Interface UK Jacinto Roca, entrepreneur and founder of Titan OS and his co-founders Timothy Edwards, Miquel Barba and Tobias Pfalzgraff.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced it has raised €50 million in Series A funding, led by Highland Europe, with participation from Mangrove Capital Partners and other investors.

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Jacinto Roca - previously founder of Wuaki.tv, acquired by Rakuten - and his co-founders Timothy Edwards, Miquel Barba and Tobias Pfalzgraff, Titan OS was created with the mission to improve the way people discover content and how brands access audiences on connected TVs. Titan OS will use the latest funding to continue product improvements, building enhanced user experiences for the end consumer and ecosystem partners.

Operating for over two years, TitanOS has scaled revenues by 10 times, reached over 18 million active users, and licensed its technology to major global TV brands including Philips, Sony, Vestel and JVC. The company’s platform seamlessly integrates content, technology, and advertising from across providers, empowering TV manufacturers, content owners, and advertisers to deliver a unified, profitable, and user-centric TV experience.

Recent research has found that people lose 110 hours per year navigating streaming services in order to find content. Titan OS helps users spend less time searching and more time enjoying their favourite entertainment, with a content-first approach that delivers tailored recommendations based on viewing habits. Seamless navigation allows users to easily access endless streaming entertainment from the homepage, the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) or with a single click of the remote control.

For advertisers, the Connected TV ad spend market is expected to surpass $38 billion worldwide by 2027. Offering homepage, in-stream and shoppable ads, Titan OS gives companies the ability to impact hard-to-reach audiences with relevant advertising experiences.

Timothy Edwards, COO/Co-founder of TitanOS, commented:

“We are honoured to have Highland Europe as our lead investor. This milestone reinforces our vision to build the leading independent Connected TV OS from Europe. Our growth over the past two years is only the beginning - we plan to raise further capital next year to accelerate expansion and continue empowering our partners and users worldwide.”

Laurence Garrett, General Partner at Highland Europe, said:

“TitanOS is redefining the connected TV experience with a platform that rivals global players while maintaining a distinctly European innovation DNA. We believe their vision, technology, and team uniquely position them to become a global leader in the next wave of television.”

With this new round of funding, TitanOS will strengthen its position as the leading independent Connected TV platform from Europe, expand its global OEM partnerships, and invest further in product innovation and advertising technology that enhance both user experience and monetization opportunities for its ecosystem partners. Titan OS employs more than 200 people, headquartered in Barcelona and with offices in Amsterdam and Taipei.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Highland Europe

Highland Europe invests in exceptional growth-stage software and consumer internet companies across Europe and Israel. Active in Europe since 2003 as Highland Capital Partners and formally launched in 2012, Highland Europe has raised over €2.75 billion and has invested in companies such as Adjust, AMCS, Camunda, ContentSquare, Descartes, Deepki, GetYourGuide, Huel, Malwarebytes, Nexthink, Supermetrics, WeTransfer, Wolt, and Zwift. Highland's collective history of investments across the US, Europe, and China includes 52 IPOs and 19 billion-dollar-plus companies. For more information, visit www.highlandeurope.com.



