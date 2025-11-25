TVP World Joins Titan OS: Expanding Global News Coverage for Smart TV Viewers

TPV World Joins Titan OS TPV World Joins Titan OS-EPG

Titan OS continues to grow its premium FAST channel lineup with leading European news content.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS, the technology, entertainment, and advertising company powering the next generation of smart TV experiences, today announced the launch of TVP World, Poland’s English-language international news channel, on its FAST platform.

The partnership brings comprehensive European and global news coverage to Titan OS viewers, with TVP World offering a diverse range of programming including breaking news, in-depth analysis, and expert commentary on politics, economics, and current affairs.

Starting today, TVP World is available on Titan OS-powered smart TVs, including Philips, JVC devices in the UK, as well as selected Sony Android TVs across key European markets reaching more than 18M.

“At Titan OS, our mission is to bring high-quality, diverse, and relevant content into every home,” said Bogdan Logvinov, Business Development Lead, DACH at Titan OS. “TVP World is a great example of a premium content partner - delivering trusted, high-quality journalism from a vital Central and Eastern European perspective. This partnership enhances our growing FAST portfolio and ensures audiences can access reliable news coverage from around the world, directly through their smart TVs.”

“We’re excited to join the Titan OS ecosystem, expanding our reach to new viewers across Europe through an innovative platform that values quality news and accessibility,” said Michał Broniatowski, Director of TVP’s World Services responsible for TVP’s international channels. “TVP World has seen a dramatic rise in viewership especially over social media this past year. This is a testament to the hard work we have put in to provide the content and global analysis that our audiences are craving, now thanks to Titan OS on Smart TVs.”

The launch of TVP World marks another milestone in Titan OS’s expanding FAST portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to connecting audiences with premium, free, and easy-to-access TV experiences through its open smart TV ecosystem.



About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



About TVP World

TVP World is an English-language, 24-hour news channel broadcast by Polish Television, focusing on global events from the perspective of Poland and the CEE region. The channel was launched in November 2021 and its mission is to provide reliable information, analysis, current affairs programs, and exclusive reports on economic, political, and cultural issues from the region. www.tvpworld.com





