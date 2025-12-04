INKBIRD Introduces Next-Generation Smart Cooking Gadgets for Culinary Precision

INKBIRD INT-31-BW Wireless Meat Thermometer INKBIRD ISC-028-BW Smoker Fan Controller

INKBIRD releases a wireless meat thermometer and a smoker fan controller, both offering WiFi/Bluetooth connectivity, pro-level precision, and smart features.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD, a leader in smart temperature control technology, today announced the launch of two new devices designed to transform outdoor and indoor cooking through intelligent, reliable connectivity. These releases represent a significant step forward in providing chefs and home cooks with professional-grade oversight.INT-31-BW Wireless Meat ThermometerThis INKBIRD wireless thermometer is engineered for unwavering connectivity and precision. It utilizes an advanced dual-connectivity system that automatically chooses the strongest available network, ensuring continuous data transmission without range limitations for the user. The device is built with a suite of sensors capable of monitoring the internal temperature of food and the surrounding oven or grill environment concurrently, adhering to stringent certification standards for accuracy.Key Features of the INT-31-BW Thermometer:- A responsive guidance system offers numerous pre-configured cooking programs while accommodating fully personalized settings.- An intelligent app analyzes real-time data to forecast remaining cooking duration.- Notifications can be tailored for both food targets and ambient conditions.- The display is clear under various lighting, and the base incorporates a powerful magnetic attachment.- The separate sensing component is rated for total water resistance and machine washing.- The design prioritizes endurance, supporting extended use on a minimal charge cycle.ISC-028-BW WiFi & Bluetooth Smoker ControllerThis smoker fan controller delivers automated, visual management for popular ceramic grills and smokers. It actively stabilizes the cooking climate through responsive mechanisms, including automatic lid recognition that pauses airflow to prevent heat waste. Its integrated fan dynamically adjusts its output based on real-time chamber temperature data.Key Features of the ISC-028-BW Smoker Controller:- Five distinct probe channels allow for simultaneous tracking of several meats and the grill environment.- The unit stores detailed session information locally for multiple days, syncing data seamlessly upon reconnection.- Users can follow built-in guided pathways or create completely custom sequences with multi-stage alarms.- Versatile power input allows for operation with standard USB sources, including portable batteries.Pricing and Customer AssuranceThe Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer (INT-31-BW) is available at a price of $79.99. The WiFi & Bluetooth Smoker Controller (ISC-028-BW) is priced at $199.99. Both products are supported by INKBIRD’s standard customer service framework, featuring free and fast delivery within 1-3 business days, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and a full-year warranty.Promotional Launch ActivityTo celebrate the release, INKBIRD has initiated an engaging site-wide promotion. Visitors to the official website can engage in a digital event to instantly receive either a discount of 5% to 15% off their purchase, or a straight $20 reduction. These promotional offers are valid for any product across the INKBIRD website. This launch period activity runs alongside the broader Cyber Week Deals, which feature discounts of up to 60% on other connected cooking devices.About INKBIRDINKBIRD develops and delivers intelligent, user-focused solutions for environment and process management in home and hobbyist applications. The company’s core mission is to provide reliable, accessible technology that enhances precision and reduces complexity in everyday tasks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.