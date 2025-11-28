INKBIRD Launches Black Friday Event with Major Savings on Smart Thermometers

INKBIRD Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale INT-14-BW Wireless Thermometer with Steak

INKBIRD Black Friday sale runs until Dec 1. Features $100 off 4-Probe Wireless Thermometer and huge discounts on more cooking gear. All with free shipping.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD, a leader in precision temperature control technology, today announced the start of its annual Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale , providing home chefs and culinary professionals with an opportunity to upgrade their cooking arsenal. The promotional event, running now through December 1 (PST), features significant price reductions across a curated selection of its most advanced wireless meat thermometers and cooking controllers.This year's sale focuses on delivering both versatility and value, allowing customers to select the ideal tool for their specific needs, from backyard barbecues to sophisticated sous vide preparations.Strategic Savings on Award-Winning ThermometersThe centerpiece of the sale includes deep discounts on multi-probe thermometers designed for flawless results. The 4-Probe Smart Meat Thermometer INT-14-BW , which allows for monitoring multiple proteins simultaneously, receives a standout $100 reduction. By applying code 14BWT at checkout from November 28 to December 1, customers can secure this advanced unit for $99.99.For those seeking flexibility, the Meat Thermometer INT-12-BW, featuring both long and short probes, is available with a $60 discount using code 12BWOFF, bringing its price to $79.99. The Dual-Probe Multi-Sensor Wireless Thermometer INT-12E-BW is offered at a direct 29% discount, available for $99.99 without a code.Targeted Deals for Every Cooking MethodBeyond multi-probe systems, INKBIRD has tailored offers for various cooking styles:- For Bluetooth Enthusiasts: The Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B is 20% off with code 11PBOFF, now $47.99.- For Precision Water Cooking: The WiFi Sous Vide Cooker ISV-300W is discounted by $50 with code 300WOFF, final price $119.99.- For Pitmasters: The BBQ Smoker Temperature Control Fan Kit ISC-027BW is optimized for $60 off using code ISC40OFF, now $139.99.- For Instant Reads: The popular Instant-Read Meat Thermometer IHT-1P is available at a direct 20% discount for $23.99.Enhanced Value Through Bundles and Gift SolutionsRecognizing the value of a fully equipped kitchen, INKBIRD introduces special bundle packages. Customers can purchase the INT-14-BW thermometer in a bundle starting at $129.99, or the INT-11P-B model in bundles from $75.99.For those who prefer the gift of choice, INKBIRD Gift Cards are available in denominations from $50 to $500. These cards remain valid for three years, making them a versatile present for any cooking enthusiast.An Interactive Shopping ExperienceTo further engage its community, INKBIRD is featuring a digital coupon spin wheel on its promotion page. Visitors can enter their email address for a chance to win additional discounts ranging from 5% to 15% off, or a flat $20 off their purchase.Every order is supported by INKBIRD's commitment to customer satisfaction, which includes free and fast shipping, a 30-day return policy, a comprehensive one-year warranty, and direct one-on-one customer service."This event is designed to put professional-grade temperature control within everyone's reach," said a spokesperson for INKBIRD. "We are committed to providing the tools that build culinary confidence, and these offers make that technology more accessible than ever."To explore the full range of Black Friday deals and shop the sale, visit the INKBIRD website.About INKBIRDINKBIRD is dedicated to innovating and providing reliable, user-friendly smart temperature control products. With a focus on accuracy and connectivity, INKBIRD's products empower home cooks and professionals to achieve perfect results with ease and consistency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.