INKBIRD Launches Black Friday Early-Bird Sale with Up to 60% Off Smart Kitchen Gadgets

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD, a leading provider of smart home and culinary technology, today announced the start of its limited-time Black Friday Early-Bird Sale . The initial promotion begins immediately and will run through November 17, 2025, offering a wide range of smart meat thermometers and cooking appliances through bundled deals and individual product discounts. A main official Black Friday sale will then follow this event.The promotion is designed to offer flexibility, with options for both comprehensive bundles and single-item purchases.KEY BUNDLE DEALS:# 4-Probe Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-14-BW Bundles- Starting Price: $224- $85 OFF Code: 14BWB- Final Price: From $139# WiFi & Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-12-BW Bundles- Starting Price: $169- $60 OFF Code: 12BWB- Final Price: From $109# Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B Bundles- Starting Price: $94.49- 20% OFF Code: 11PBB- Final Price From $75.60# Sous Vide Cooker and Vacuum Sealer Bundle- Price: $259.99- $60 OFF Code: 300WB- Final Price: $199.99SELECT SINGLE PRODUCT DISCOUNTS:- INT-14-BW 4-Probe Wireless Thermometer: $85 off with code 14BWT- INT-12-BW Dual-Probe Smart Thermometer: $60 off with code 12BWOFF- INT-11P-B Bluetooth Meat Thermometer: 20% off with code 11PBOFF- WiFi Sous Vide Cooker ISV-300W: $50 off with code 300WOFF- BBQ Smoker Temperature Control Fan Kit ISC-027BW: $60 off with code ISC40OFF“This Early-Bird sale is our way of giving our customers a head start on their holiday shopping,” said Ken Tse, the CEO of INKBRID. “It provides a first opportunity to secure our most popular kits at a considerable discount before the main Black Friday event begins.”The Black Friday Early-Bird sale is now active on the official INKBIRD website and will conclude on November 17. All orders include free global delivery and are covered by the 30-day return policy. Shoppers are encouraged to act promptly, as availability on certain high-demand items may be limited.About INKBRIDINKBIRD develops and markets a suite of smart devices for home and kitchen use, including precise thermometers, sous vide cookers, and environmental controllers. The company focuses on delivery functional and user-friendly technology.

