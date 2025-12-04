General Assembly Singapore refreshes tech bootcamps to prepare mid-career changers for AI-first job market

These courses enable learners not just to use AI but to think in an AI-native way

SINGAPORE, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Assembly (GA), a leading source for tech staffing, education and mid-career transitions into tech, has redesigned its bootcamps in software engineering, data analytics and user experience (UX) design. These immersive, career-changing bootcamps will equip beginners and career changers with in-demand tech fundamentals delivered through an AI-first lens, positioning them to thrive in Singapore’s evolving job market, where AI skills are in increasing demand.Unlike traditional tech courses with AI offered as an add-on, GA’s AI-native bootcamps train learners on the most in-demand tech skills while embedding AI into the core fundamentals. Being AI-native means adopting a mindset where AI is a natural extension of problem solving and innovation – not just a tool that’s used occasionally. This approach prepares individuals to lead in an AI-first workplace by thinking critically and creatively alongside AI technologies.Learners learn foundational skills through AI-powered efficiency – software engineering to build, test and deploy applications using AI as a copilot; data analytics to harness AI for cleaning and visualising massive datasets; and UX design where AI is leveraged to get user behavioural insights, and create prototypes and intuitive products.Responding to surging AI demand across industriesThis refresh aligns with Singapore’s National AI Strategy and surging AI demand across all fields and sectors – from banking and finance, to healthcare, retail, marketing and sales. As organisations integrate AI to enhance productivity and innovation, the workforce must adapt accordingly by acquiring the foundational knowledge and applied competencies to harness AI technologies effectively.By redesigning its tech bootcamps to be AI native, GA addresses the need for AI readiness head-on – equipping aspiring tech workers with both technical skills and with the mindset to leverage AI as an integral part of their workflows. This ensures that Singapore’s talent pool remains future-ready as businesses capitalise on AI’s full potential in a rapidly evolving job market.Equipping career changers with job-ready skillsGA’s tech bootcamps are delivered live by experienced instructors who are actively working in the tech industry. Its structured yet flexible curriculum equips learners – including those with no tech background – with the most up-to-date and market-ready skills within 12 weeks (full-time) or 24 weeks (part-time).As part of LHH, the professional talent solutions arm of The Adecco Group, GA connects bootcamp graduates with real hiring partners and local job opportunities. Certified career coaches also provide learners and graduates with support in regard to upskilling and reskilling, personal branding and interview preparation. The AI-native curriculum will be in effect from Q1 2026 cohort onwards.“AI is reshaping how we work across industries, and it’s now essential for every individual to become AI-native. Building on GA's track record of supporting career transitions into tech, our refreshed bootcamps embed AI into core tech fundamentals, empowering learners with the skills and confidence to thrive in an evolving job market,” said Sima Saadat, Singapore Country Manager, General Assembly.Subsidised fees for Singaporeans and Permanent ResidentsFinancial support is available through the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s ( IMDA ) Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP), SkillsFuture scheme, Union Training Assistance Programme (UTAP), and the Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA).Applications for the early Q1 2026 intake are now open, with GA offering eligible learners a lowest-ever discount of SG$2,500.To learn more about GA’s bootcamps and their new AI-native curriculum, visit https://generalassemb.ly/students/courses?formatBootcamp=true ###About General Assembly (GA)General Assembly is the leading talent and upskilling partner that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a centre of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. GA is part of LHH, the professional talent solutions arm of The Adecco Group, the world’s leading talent advisory and solutions company. In Singapore, GA partners with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under their Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP) and SkillsFuture, providing subsidised fees for Singaporeans and PRs for their immersive tech bootcamps. 