Trend Micro Introduces Industry-First Scam Radar in Singapore Amid Rising Online Scam Threats

Trend Micro Scam risks affect every age group in Singapore (Source: Trend Micro) Trend Micro ScamCheck App

A new AI-powered feature in the Trend Micro ScamCheck app provides real time scam detection and alerts to protect all age groups from evolving digital threats.

SINGAPORE, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a growing wave of online scams, Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, has introduced Scam Radar, a first-of-its-kind personalised feature within the Trend Micro ScamCheck app. Offering 24/7 protection, Scam Radar automatically detects scams in real time and issues early alerts, empowering users to act quickly and avoid potential losses.In recent years, Singapore has lost billions to scams. With scammers increasingly using advanced technologies like AI deepfakes and sophisticated phishing tactics to enhance impersonation efforts, digital safety has never been more critical.According to Trend Micro’s 2025 online scams survey, Singapore has become a prime target for scammers, with three in five residents experiencing online scam attempts and one in three reporting they had been affected by one. Contrary to the common belief that only seniors are targeted, the findings show that all age groups are equally vulnerable, highlighting the need for widespread scam awareness and stronger early intervention.The “sandwich generation” - typically adults aged 35-55 juggling care responsibilities for both children and ageing parents - are particularly at risk, as scammers often prey on their time pressures and emotional stress.Fast-money schemes and enticing investment offers were among the most successful tactics, deceiving one in four individuals in Singapore. Other commonly reported methods include fake retail promotions and impersonation of trusted contacts. In contrast, scams involving official organisations or upfront payment requests tend to be less effective.While nearly half of respondents (47%) said their top concern was losing money or damaging their personal reputation, this fear doesn’t always lead to increased caution. Over half (56%) of respondents said they rely mainly on their intuition and scepticism – an approach that can falter under stress, decision fatigue, or emotional manipulation.Unlike traditional scam tools that flag isolated suspicious content (e.g. spam filters or phishing site blockers, Scam Radar goes further. It detects the early signals of coordinated scam tactics by analysing a combination of content and behavioural cues across SMS, websites, and messaging apps. These tactics are based on known scam techniques and sequences typically employed by scammers. When suspicious activity is detected, Scam Radar delivers timely alerts and personalised guidance, helping users identify the scam before it escalates – interrupting the process before any harm is done.“With people in Singapore living much of their lives online, scammers are increasingly using advanced technologies to design more convincing, personalised schemes,” said Ashley Millar, Consumer Education Director at Trend Micro.“In today’s complex scam landscape, staying safe online requires a multi-layered approach - education, caution, digital hygiene, and the right tools. With Scam Radar, Trend Micro ScamCheck becomes a valuable digital ally, providing practical protection and peace of mind for every digital interaction,” Millar added.Trend Micro ScamCheckTrend Micro ScamCheck provides a suite of intelligent tools, such as Scam Radar, to help users verify, detect and avoid a wide range of scams with speed and precision.Key features include:● Deepfake detection: Identifies AI-generated face-swapping scams during video calls to prevent impersonation● SMS filter: Blocks spam and scam texts before they reach the user’s inbox● Safe browsing: Web Guard protects against scam-related ads and unsafe websites● Screenshot scanner: Allows users to scan suspicious ads, messages, or websites instantly● Real time alerts: Immediate notifications when scam activity is detected across platforms● Privacy protection: Ensures no scanned content is stored, keeping user data secure and confidential● Global threat intelligence: Leverages scam data from around the world – going beyond local sources to provide timely, comprehensive protectionTrend Micro Scam Check is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Trend Micro’s 2025 online scams survey was conducted between 23 and 28 July 2025 among 500 consumers in Singapore.###About Trend MicroTrend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fuelled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organisations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimised for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organisations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.