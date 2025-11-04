Singapore’s AI Challenge: Clarity, Skills Gap and Leadership Readiness Take Centre Stage

SINGAPORE, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --● Singapore organisations are still focused on superficial AI implementation and training, vs integrating AI into the broader business strategy● Leaders are more confident in making AI-vendor decisions, but many companies still don’t provide regular AI-related training● 36% of leaders believe it is likely that AI will replace their own roles – though the vast majority encourage their teams to adopt AI at workAs Singapore accelerates toward becoming an AI-powered economy, business leaders face a new set of workforce challenges and opportunities. Recent research, industry roundtables and conversations with hiring managers and employers, conducted by General Assembly , reveal that while confidence in AI is rising, critical skills gaps and leadership readiness remain top concerns for organisations across the city-state.Across industries, roles and even within the same company, organisations are increasingly focused on developing an AI-literate workforce, but there is little agreement on what “AI literacy” really means. Expectations can be very different between human resources and technical teams, such as software engineers, for example, and this lack of clarity can create confusion between job candidates, recruiters and hiring teams.Other key themes include:● Demand is rising for hands-on AI experience, yet the local talent pool remains small. With enterprise AI being so new, there are very few people who would have the practical knowledge that companies are looking for.● Entry-level positions are declining as organisations seek candidates with proven skills or supplement their team with AI tools. If this trend continues, industrial knowledge risks being lost, and the talent pool shrinks in the long term.● Hiring managers are debating how the influx of Gen Z talent will reshape the workforce alongside AI. There are concerns about shifting attitudes toward work and the need for younger professionals to develop core problem-solving abilities and workflow management – and not over-rely on AI at the expense of their professional and technical development.● Many Singapore organisations are still focused on technical implementation and superficial training “completion,” rather than integrating AI into their broader business strategy and workflows, and fostering leadership-driven change. Many are ticking off a box versus considering deeply how they can adapt and succeed in an AI-driven world.These local realities amplify the findings of General Assembly’s latest global AI leadership survey . While confidence in AI is rising among business leaders, most organisations worldwide – including those in Singapore – still struggle to provide the intensive, ongoing leadership development necessary to realise AI’s full potential.Surveys of over 650 executives in the United States and United Kingdom found that:● More leaders (62%) have attended AI training in 2025 (up from 42% in 2024), but fewer than half (47%) say their companies provide tailored AI programmes for leadership teams.● 74% of leaders now feel confident making AI-related vendor decisions, and 57% report knowing how to use AI responsibly without compromising company data – both figures are up notably over the previous year● However, only 30% in 2025 say they're somewhat confident, and 13% are “not at all” to “not very confident” that they know how to use AI securely● Nearly three-quarters (73%) now encourage their teams to adopt AI at work (up from 55% in 2024), but only 28% of companies offer regular AI training for employees – showing both concern and a growing embrace of change● 36% of leaders today believe it is likely that AI could eventually replace their own roles (up from 27% in 2024)Across Southeast Asia, many organisations have accelerated AI experiments in recent years — particularly in sectors such as financial services, logistics and retail, but leadership upskilling remains uneven.“AI is fundamentally changing how organisations operate – and leadership readiness is now the key differentiator,” said Sima Saadat, Singapore Country Manager, General Assembly. “Our research makes it clear that after the technical groundwork, Singapore’s next leap depends on executive-level clarity, upskilling strategies for both new and existing talent, and a common language around AI literacy that addresses each sector’s unique needs.”“AI literacy is also not just about knowing how to prompt well – it is about being able to leverage AI to automate entire processes. Employers are looking for candidates who show they have actively experimented with AI tools, and have a vision about how AI will shape products and human-computer interactions over the next 5 to 10 years.”AI for all functionsGeneral Assembly’s findings emphasise that for Singapore and Southeast Asia, robust learning frameworks need to extend beyond just technical staff. Success will increasingly depend on how decision-makers, hiring managers and senior leaders define and implement their AI strategies, bridge the local practical skills gap and champion responsible, adaptive AI adoption.“Leadership championship and continuous learning are critical to maximising AI’s impact,” said Daniele Grassi, Chief Executive Officer of General Assembly. “If you’re not seeing ROI from AI investments, look at the top – ensure your leaders have both the technical understanding and change management skills to make it work.”“To fully realise AI’s potential, Singaporean organisations must move beyond technical training and foster a culture of continuous learning – starting at the top. 