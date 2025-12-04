xCures Partners with NeoGenomics to Enable Seamless Access to Clinical Data Through HIE and QHIN Integration

The partnership will support faster, more comprehensive cancer diagnostics through real-time data connectivity.

Our ability to seamlessly access clinical data through HIEs and QHINs enhances our ability to enable academic-level care in the community setting” — Warren Stone, Chief Operating Officer, NeoGenomics

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- xCures, a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare data solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with NeoGenomics, Inc., a premier cancer diagnostics company. Through this collaboration, xCures will enable NeoGenomics to connect with Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs), providing streamlined access to critical clinical data necessary for processing diagnostic orders and delivering timely insights to patients and providers.The integration of HIE and QHIN connectivity into NeoGenomics’ operations will support faster, more precise testing workflows, improve care coordination, and ensure that treating oncologists have the most up-to-date clinical context when evaluating patient treatment paths.“We’re thrilled to partner with NeoGenomics,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “Their commitment to advancing precision oncology aligns perfectly with xCures’ mission to deliver real-time clinical intelligence that improves patient outcomes. This partnership is a powerful validation of our platform’s ability to unlock value across the entire healthcare ecosystem.“This partnership with xCures aligns with our mission of saving lives by improving patient care wherever they are on their cancer care journey,” said Warren Stone, Chief Operating Officer of NeoGenomics. “Our ability to seamlessly access clinical data through HIEs and QHINs enhances our ability to enable academic level care in the community setting by providing timely, and actionable insights that support more personalized treatment decisions and optimizing patient outcomes. We’re excited to work with xCures to drive the innovation that we believe can advance the field of precision oncology.”The partnership underscores the growing need for seamless clinical data access in high-impact use cases, where timely and comprehensive information can substantially impact patient outcomes. It will also help NeoGenomics enhance its operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and improve coordination between patients, providers, and laboratories.About NeoGenomics, Inc.NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.About xCuresFounded in 2018, xCures operates an AI-enabled healthcare data platform that serves as the semantic layer for healthcare data. It rapidly extracts high-quality information from medical records collected from a wide variety of sources.The platform gives healthcare organizations fast, reliable access to the clinical data elements they need, when they need them, to make informed decisions. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.