xCures Celebrates 100th Episode of 'AI & Healthcare' Podcast with Special Guest Dr. Bertalan Meskó, The Medical Futurist

The discussion explores how future thinking and emerging technologies can help healthcare prepare for, rather than react to, rapid change.

It’s not about predicting what is going to happen, but describing potential future visions that allow us to anticipate what’s coming next, emotionally, cognitively, and culturally.” — Dr. Bertalan Meskó, Director of The Medical Futurist Institute

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- xCures, a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare data solutions, today announced the 100th episode of its acclaimed AI and Healthcare podcast with a thought-provoking conversation between co-host Dr. Sanjay Juneja and globally renowned thought leader Dr. Bertalan Meskó , Director of The Medical Futurist Institute. Known for his prescient insights at the intersection of science fiction technologies and modern medicine, Dr. Meskó joined the show to discuss how foresight methods, patient design, and cultural shifts are shaping the future of healthcare.Launched in 2021, the podcast series has evolved into a leading platform that spotlights the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on medicine and health systems. Hosted by Dr. Juneja (a hematologist/oncologist and VP of Clinical AI at Tempus) and Mika Newton (CEO of xCures), the podcast features global experts tackling the industry's most urgent technological and ethical questions.In this landmark episode, Dr. Meskó explains why preparing for multiple potential futures is the key to designing better systems, policies, and patient experiences. “It’s not about predicting what is going to happen,” Meskó says, “but describing potential future visions that allow us to anticipate what’s coming next, emotionally, cognitively, and culturally.”One of the episode’s central themes is patient design and integrating patient voices at the highest levels of healthcare decision-making. “Patients have been the most underused resource in healthcare for millennia,” Meskó notes. “The digital health revolution made it possible for them to contribute with their insights, their data, their opinions, their second opinions, their peer support … and this is simply an unprecedented cultural paradigm shift. That’s why we always say that digital health is primarily a cultural shift, not a technological one.”The episode also explores how large language models and AI agents are reshaping clinical roles. “Prompt engineering is the most important emerging skill for healthcare professionals,” Meskó explains. “We can’t expect anyone to learn to use every tool, but we can expect them to learn how to ask the right questions to large language models.”Reflecting on the milestone, co-host Dr. Juneja noted the conversation with Dr. Meskó captured the essence of the podcast’s mission to move beyond hype and into meaningful, human-centered innovation.With over 100 episodes, a renewed look, and a robust audience, AI and Healthcare continues to be a guiding voice in the era of digital medicine. To listen to the 100th episode, visit https://xcures.com/ai-and-healthcare/episodes/future-of-healthcare-mesko/ About xCuresxCures operates the leading AI-assisted healthcare data platform that rapidly extracts high-quality information from medical records. Its advanced record-gathering capabilities collect patient data from a wide range of sources, generating the most complete, structured, and normalized datasets ready for processing.The platform provides healthcare organizations with fast, reliable access to the clinical data elements they need, when they need them, to make informed decisions. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com

