xCures Launches AI-Powered Clinical Checklists 2.0

The new AI-powered release lets partners rapidly design and deploy clinical checklists with full traceability and “bring-your-own-data” flexibility.

With this release, our partners can implement xCures Checklists faster than ever and turn fragmented data into structured, usable insights.” — Mika Newton - CEO xCures

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- xCures , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare data solutions, today unveiled a major upgrade to its “Checklist” feature that enables partners to generate checklists from their own clinical data while maintaining full traceability to the original source documents This addresses one of healthcare’s biggest challenges of turning fragmented, unstructured medical records into reliable insights that teams can actually use.The upgraded checklist module uses xCures’ AI-powered semantic layer to convert PDFs, JPGs, CDA files, and unstructured clinical notes into unified, structured data. Partners can deploy easy-to-configure checklists to surface key information such as patient demographics, disease state information, medications, encounter dates, and coverage details. Each checklist item returns a written justification statement that links to the supporting documents and structured data guiding a conclusion.“Clinical data should not be chaotic. It should drive clinical clarity,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “With this release, our partners can implement xCures Checklists faster than ever and turn fragmented data into structured, usable insights. It is a breakthrough moment to reduce the human capital required to interpret complex data and accelerate informed clinical decisions.”xCures has always prioritized quality by validating its platform’s underlying data extraction models , and with this release, it also extends xCures’ quality standards to the checklist layer itself. Each checklist and its supporting reference data must meet defined performance benchmarks before full production release.xCures gives partners flexibility to connect through Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs), or to use their own existing data assets. With easy-to-use “bring-your-own-data” (BYOD) workflows, organizations can process proprietary or patient-supplied records through xCures’ semantic engine to generate high-quality structured data across all sources.“Whether partners connect through a QHIN or bring their own datasets, they get the same level of clinical clarity, automation, and trust,” Newton added. “That adaptability is critical for modern healthcare organizations that want to innovate without waiting on the system to catch up.”xCures continues to invest in new user interfaces and configuration tools that simplify how organizations build, deploy, and scale data-driven workflows. Future releases will further expand automation and insight generation across clinical, operational, revenue cycle, risk adjustment, and research use cases, reinforcing xCures’ commitment to improving the accessibility, accuracy, and transparency of healthcare data.About xCures:Founded in 2018, xCures operates the leading AI-assisted healthcare data platform. Known as the semantic layer for healthcare data, it can rapidly extract high-quality information from medical records. Its advanced record-gathering capabilities can collect patient data from a wide range of sources.The platform provides healthcare organizations with fast, reliable access to the clinical data elements they need, when they need them, to make informed decisions. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.