Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers Annual Address to National Council of Provinces, 4 Dec

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 04 December 2025, deliver the annual address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during an official sitting of the Council in the NCOP Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town.

This year’s address will be delivered under the theme: “Restoring the dignity of our people through spatial planning, provision of human settlements, water and sanitation.”

The theme underscores government’s commitment to transforming living conditions, addressing service delivery backlogs, and building inclusive, equitable communities. By integrating spatial planning with the provision of housing, water, and sanitation, the Government aims to create environments where people can live safely, access opportunities, and reclaim their dignity.

Following the Deputy President’s address, Members of the NCOP will engage in a debate reflecting on the key priorities and interventions highlighted in the speech.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 December 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: NCOP Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town

