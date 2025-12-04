Minister Gwede Mantashe delivers keynote address at official opening of Qala Shallows Gold Mine, 4 Dec

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe will deliver keynote address at the official opening of the Qala Shallows Gold Mine on 04 December 2025 in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

The launch of Qala Shallows Gold Mine demonstrates Government’s continued commitment to building an enabling environment for responsible mining, encouraging investment, and strengthening socio-economic development in the mining sector.

Minister Mantashe will be accompanied by the Australian High Commissioner to South Africa, Her Excellency, Ms Tegan Brink; Chairman of West Wits Mining, Mr Michael Quinert; Chief Executive of Minerals Council South Africa, Mr Mzila Mthenjane and Senior Government Officials.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 December 2025

Venue: Qala Shallows Mine, Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

Time: 12:30

