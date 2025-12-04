Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube attends unveiling of University of Venda Infrastructure Projects, 5 Dec

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on the 5th of December attend the official opening of UNIVEN’s infrastructure projects in Venda, Thohoyandou.

The Department of Higher Education and Training supports the development, upgrading, refurbishment, alterations, and backlog maintenance of infrastructure for 26 public universities through the Infrastructure and Efficiency Grant (IEG) programme which was introduced during the 2007/08 financial year to address university infrastructure challenges. The IEG is currently in its 7th Cycle allocations still pending for approval. The total funding allocated to the 24 IEG-funded universities across IEG Cycles 1-6 amounts to R33.088 billion which includes IEG and the National Treasury’s Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI).

Over the six IEG cycles (2007/08 to 2024/25), a total of R1.367 billion (4.13%) has been allocated to the University of Venda (UNIVEN).

The university is a beneficiary of the department’s 2 earmarked grants; the Infrastructure and Efficiency Grant (IEG) and the Sibusiso Bengu Development Programme (SB-DP); Also, through the UNIVEN’s own funds is the project funded.

It is expected that the University will be unveiling the Faculty of Health Sciences Building, Punda Maria Road and Bridge Project, Main Administration Building and Advanced Nursing Science Simulation Building.

It is expected that the Deputy Minister will engage with the University on the benefits of a continued partnership that ensures that not only UNIVEN, but all 8 Historically Disadvantaged Institutions (HDIs) are smart, accessible and future ready.

