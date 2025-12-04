Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola undertakes follow-up visit to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, 4 Dec

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBMM).

The follow up visit to the Metro follows the engagement that Deputy Minister held on 18 November 2025 with the Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality Mayoral Committee. In that meeting, the state of municipality report was presented and discussed. Furthermore, that meeting resolved that the Deputy Minister will return to engage with Council.

To this effect, the Deputy Minister has been invited by the Municipality to address an item on the Council agenda to look at areas of collaboration and support by CoGTA to close the gaps and address challenges that the municipality is experiencing as reflected in the state of the municipality report.

Guided by the theme – “Every Municipality Must Work”, Deputy Minister emphasised the need to ensure that Nelson Mandela Metro is supported to deliver services to the people as expected.

Members of the media will be provided with an opportunity to interact with the Deputy Minister as follows:

Date: 4 December 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Eastern Cape

Media Enquiries:

Musa Maud Mkaliphi

Media Liaison Officer to Deputy Minister Dr Masemola

Cell: 063 271 3498 / 060 204 2563

Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, COGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

