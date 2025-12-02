Three Oʻahu Elementary Schools Recognized as 2025 Blue Ribbon Schools

Posted on Dec 1, 2025 in Main

Playground at Mānana Elementary School. Photo courtesy: HIDOE.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) is proud to recognize three schools as 2025 National Blue Ribbon Schools: Mānana Elementary, Mililani Mauka Elementary and Wilson Elementary.

“Blue Ribbon Schools have historically represented the very best in teaching and learning across the country,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “We are extremely proud to honor these schools as models of innovation, excellence and student success, where students are empowered to be locally committed and globally competitive. This achievement reflects the dedication of students, teachers, staff and families working together.”

All three schools — each a first-time recipient — earned recognition under the former federal program’s “Exemplary High-Performing Schools” category, ranking among Hawai‘i’s highest-performing schools based on state assessment results.

At Mānana Elementary, teachers encourage students to tackle real-world challenges that build creativity, critical thinking and collaboration by emphasizing project-based learning. Students can participate in many extracurricular activities, including sports, student government, robotics, math olympiad and book club.

Painted bench at Mililani Mauka Elementary School. Photo courtesy: HIDOE.

Mililani Mauka’s success is driven by a fully licensed, experienced teaching staff; data-driven, grade-level collaboration; and professional development focused on foundational reading and inclusive practices. The school offers extracurricular opportunities, including student council, intramural sports, VEX Robotics, Mauka Singers and an agriculture technology program.

Wilson Elementary offers a robust curriculum that includes STEM, library studies, physical education, music, world language, Hawaiian studies and computer science. After-school programs include band, sports, performing arts and language clubs. Staff use data to guide academic, behavioral and social-emotional support through small-group instruction.

For over 40 years, the National Blue Ribbon Program has recognized public and private schools for high academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. The three schools were selected for the 2025 honor prior to the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discontinue the program in August.

Mural at Wilson Elementary School. Photo courtesy: HIDOE.

HIDOE is developing a state-level program to continue recognizing schools that exemplify excellence.