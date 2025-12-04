SWRL, the Makgeolli Seltzer, Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025 for Brands & Communication Design

SWRL's earl gray can image SWRL can being served in a bar People enjoying SWRL's 4 cans

SWRL’s bold brand and packaging for its makgeolli seltzer earn top honors at the 2025 Red Dot Design Award for Brands & Communication Design.

We are honored to receive this international recognition” — SWRL team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWRL , the innovative brand behind the world’s first fermented rice hard seltzer, has been named a Winner of the Red Dot Design Award: Brands & Communication Design 2025. This prestigious international recognition highlights SWRL’s commitment to redefining tradition with bold creativity and modern flair.The Red Dot Design Award is widely regarded as one of the most respected design competitions worldwide. SWRL’s selection as a winner acknowledges the brand’s unique approach to product and brand identity, from its unique packaging and vibrant color palette to its distinctive tone of voice and cohesive presence across every consumer touchpoint.SWRL reimagines Korea’s traditional makgeolli, transforming it into a unique hard seltzer that appeals to a new generation of drinkers. The brand’s design philosophy is rooted in dynamism and expressiveness, inviting consumers to do more than simply sip - to connect with the experience and culture that SWRL embodies.“We are honored to receive this international recognition,” said the SWRL team. “Our goal has always been to create a brand that is as vibrant and original as our product. This award affirms our vision and motivates us to keep pushing boundaries.”SWRL extends heartfelt thanks to its creative partners at AWP, whose collaboration was instrumental in bringing the brand’s vision to life.For more information about SWRL and its award-winning design, visit sipswrl.com and SWRL's Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.