Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,279 in the last 365 days.

SWRL Hosts Official Launch Party at NYC, Debuts World’s First Makgeolli Seltzer

Four cans of SWRL makgeolli seltzer lined up at a bar, featuring flavors Mixed Cherries, Earl Grey, Original, and Yuzu with Pine Needles.

SWRL's four makgeolli seltzer flavors—Mixed Cherries, Earl Grey, Original, and Yuzu with Pine Needles—served at the NYC launch party.

Photo from SWRL's NYC launch party showing a blue neon SWRL sign, oversized branded cans, and two photo mirrors with event slogans.

SWRL's NYC launch party featured a custom neon backdrop, oversized cans, and immersive photo mirrors inviting guests to “Celebrate the Unexpected.”

Guests interacting at SWRL's merch booth during the NYC launch party, picking up branded fans, cameras, and sipping cans of makgeolli seltzer.

Guests at SWRL's NYC launch event received branded merch, fans, and instant cameras at the check-in booth while sipping on makgeolli seltzer.

SWRL debuts in NYC with the world’s first makgeolli seltzer—rice based, low calorie, zero sugar, and full of flavor with a twist.

We’re thrilled with the response to our launch in New York. SWRL is proud to introduce the world’s first makgeolli seltzer, and can’t wait for everyone to experience a new kind of rice hard seltzer.”
— Inji Kim, Founder of SWRL
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWRL, the world’s first makgeolli seltzer, officially made its debut with a launch party at Ms. Yoo in New York City on June 28. Guests gathered to experience this unique beverage—a modern twist on Korea’s classic rice drink, now reimagined as a fizzy seltzer with 89 calories, zero sugar, gluten free and 3.7% ABV.

At the event, a lively crowd gathered to sample SWRL’s unexpected flavors, including yuzu with pine needles, original, earl grey, and mixed cherries—all featuring real rice sediment for swirling. The turnout exceeded expectations, with guests excitedly sharing their reactions and coming back for second pours.

The launch party buzzed with energy, community, and plenty of swirling. SWRL’s innovative take on makgeolli drew lots of curiosity and praise, introducing a new generation to Korea’s oldest rice drink—now reimagined as a fun, refreshing seltzer.

For photos and more highlights from the launch event, visit SWRL’s Instagram or learn more at sipswrl.com.

SWRL Wave Inc.
SWRL
marketing@sipswrl.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SWRL Hosts Official Launch Party at NYC, Debuts World’s First Makgeolli Seltzer

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more