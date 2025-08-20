SWRL Hosts Official Launch Party at NYC, Debuts World’s First Makgeolli Seltzer
SWRL's four makgeolli seltzer flavors—Mixed Cherries, Earl Grey, Original, and Yuzu with Pine Needles—served at the NYC launch party.
SWRL's NYC launch party featured a custom neon backdrop, oversized cans, and immersive photo mirrors inviting guests to “Celebrate the Unexpected.”
SWRL debuts in NYC with the world’s first makgeolli seltzer—rice based, low calorie, zero sugar, and full of flavor with a twist.
At the event, a lively crowd gathered to sample SWRL’s unexpected flavors, including yuzu with pine needles, original, earl grey, and mixed cherries—all featuring real rice sediment for swirling. The turnout exceeded expectations, with guests excitedly sharing their reactions and coming back for second pours.
The launch party buzzed with energy, community, and plenty of swirling. SWRL’s innovative take on makgeolli drew lots of curiosity and praise, introducing a new generation to Korea’s oldest rice drink—now reimagined as a fun, refreshing seltzer.
For photos and more highlights from the launch event, visit SWRL’s Instagram or learn more at sipswrl.com.
SWRL Wave Inc.
SWRL
marketing@sipswrl.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
