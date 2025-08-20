SWRL Hosts Official Launch Party at NYC, Debuts World’s First Makgeolli Seltzer

SWRL's four makgeolli seltzer flavors—Mixed Cherries, Earl Grey, Original, and Yuzu with Pine Needles—served at the NYC launch party. SWRL's NYC launch party featured a custom neon backdrop, oversized cans, and immersive photo mirrors inviting guests to “Celebrate the Unexpected.” Guests at SWRL's NYC launch event received branded merch, fans, and instant cameras at the check-in booth while sipping on makgeolli seltzer.

SWRL debuts in NYC with the world’s first makgeolli seltzer—rice based, low calorie, zero sugar, and full of flavor with a twist.

We’re thrilled with the response to our launch in New York. SWRL is proud to introduce the world’s first makgeolli seltzer, and can’t wait for everyone to experience a new kind of rice hard seltzer.” — Inji Kim, Founder of SWRL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWRL , the world’s first makgeolli seltzer, officially made its debut with a launch party at Ms. Yoo in New York City on June 28. Guests gathered to experience this unique beverage—a modern twist on Korea’s classic rice drink, now reimagined as a fizzy seltzer with 89 calories, zero sugar, gluten free and 3.7% ABV.At the event, a lively crowd gathered to sample SWRL’s unexpected flavors, including yuzu with pine needles, original, earl grey, and mixed cherries—all featuring real rice sediment for swirling. The turnout exceeded expectations, with guests excitedly sharing their reactions and coming back for second pours.The launch party buzzed with energy, community, and plenty of swirling. SWRL’s innovative take on makgeolli drew lots of curiosity and praise, introducing a new generation to Korea’s oldest rice drink—now reimagined as a fun, refreshing seltzer.For photos and more highlights from the launch event, visit SWRL’s Instagram or learn more at sipswrl.com

