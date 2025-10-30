SWRL’s Makgeolli Seltzer Sells Out at Koom Festival 2025 in Brooklyn

SWRL being chilled in ice for the festival SWRL being served for festival on-goers Enjoying SWRL with Korean food

SWRL’s innovative canned makgeolli seltzer sold out at Koom Festival 2025, introducing unique flavors to thousands of festival-goers.

It was incredible to see so many people genuinely enjoy SWRL. The response we received at Koom Festival truly exceeded all our expectations and motivates us to keep sharing SWRL with even more people.” — Inji Kim, Founder of SWRL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWRL , the world’s first makgeolli seltzer brand, achieved a complete sell-out at Koom Festival 2025, held at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn from October 16th to 18th. Hosted by United Korean Founders (UKF), the three-day event drew approximately 10,000 visitors, bringing together a diverse crowd of both Korean and international attendees.SWRL operated a Drinks & Liquor booth throughout the festival, offering its unique line of canned rice-based hard seltzers. The lineup included Yuzu with Pine Needles, delivering a citrusy brightness with an herbal twist; Original, highlighting the smooth and subtly creamy notes of traditional makgeolli; Earl Grey, infusing floral tea aromas and gentle tannins; and Mixed Cherries, combining tart and sweet fruitiness for a refreshing finish. Each flavor is crafted to offer a balance of refreshing acidity, gentle sweetness, and a subtle rice finish—making SWRL both distinctly modern and rooted in Korean tradition.The brand’s easy-to-enjoy RTD (ready-to-drink) format and naturally fizzy texture resonated strongly with festival-goers—especially those unfamiliar with makgeolli. Despite most attendees having little to no prior knowledge of the traditional Korean beverage, SWRL’s seltzer was widely embraced as both approachable and distinctive, resulting in some of the festival’s highest beverage sales, finishing just behind cocktails and wine.While SWRL’s booth attracted significant interest from the Korean community, the product’s appeal extended well beyond, gaining notable popularity among international guests attending evening concerts. The convenient RTD can format and its fizzy texture made it a perfect pairing for outdoor festival environments and complemented a variety of foods from other F&B vendors.SWRL’s sell-out performance at Koom Festival 2025 underscores the growing demand for innovative, culturally rooted beverages that offer a modern twist. The brand’s success at the event demonstrates the potential for SWRL’s products to reach new audiences in the U.S. market.**About SWRL**SWRL is a pioneering beverage company introducing the world’s first makgeolli seltzer—a modern, low-calorie, zero-sugar, gluten-free, and vegan take on Korea’s oldest rice drink. You can buy it now at sipswrl.com and follow on Instagram @sipswrl for the latest updates and more.

